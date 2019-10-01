'Treason,' 'civil war:' Trump ramps up rhetoric on Twitter

Conspiracy theories, calls to arrest Democrats for treason, ominous warnings about civil war: President Donald Trump, facing the threat of impeachment, is ramping up his bellicose rhetoric on Twitter to a new level.
Trump is lashing out wildly in all directions as the Democratic-led House of Representatives moves ahead with its inquiry into the 73-year-old real estate tycoon for abuse of power.
"The Greatest Witch Hunt in the history of our Country!" the president tweeted Monday.
Trump went so far as to suggest that Adam Schiff, the Californian lawmaker heading the impeachment inquiry, be arrested for treason.
Schiff opened a congressional hearing last week with a parody imitation of Trump speaking like a mob boss to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate his potential 2020 White House opponent Joe Biden.
A whistleblower complaint about Trump's July 25 phone call with the Ukrainian leader has led to the opening of the impeachment inquiry in the House.
If Trump is impeached by a simple majority vote in the 435-member House he would face a trial in the Republican-led Senate, where a two-thirds majority would be needed to convict him and remove him from office.
Schiff's impersonation was intended to dramatize his contention that the president was acting like a mafia boss but it has been widely criticized by conservative media.
"It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call," Trump said of Schiff's remarks. "Arrest for Treason?"
Trump also raised eyebrows by retweeting comments made by a Baptist pastor, Robert Jeffress, to Fox News in which he warned of the dangers of "civil war" if the president was impeached.
"If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal," Trump paraphrased Jeffress as saying.
That tweet by the president drew condemnation from at least one Republican lawmaker, Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois.
"I have visited nations ravaged by civil war," Kinzinger tweeted. "@realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant."
Trump's mention of civil war also drew criticism from Richard Painter, who served as White House chief ethics lawyer under President George W Bush.
"A president who threatens civil war if the political process does not support him cannot be allowed to command the United States military," said Painter, who has left the Republican Party. "He should be removed from office immediately."
Trump has revived various conspiracy theories including one that posits that the hacking of a Democratic Party server and theft of emails during the 2016 presidential election came from Ukraine and not from Russia.
"It is completely debunked," Trump's former Homeland Security adviser Thomas Bossert, told the ABC's "This Week," of the conspiracy theory.
During his call with Zelensky, Trump asked Ukraine's leader to look into this along with a probe of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.
Besides Democrats, Trump has stepped up his attacks on one of his favorite targets -- the media.
"These Radical Left, Do Nothing Democrats, are doing great harm to our Country," Trump tweeted. "They are lying & cheating like never before in our Country's history in order to destabilize the United States of America & it's upcoming 2020 Election.
"They & the Fake News Media are Dangerous & Bad!" he said.
Few Republican lawmakers have been critical of Trump since the Ukraine scandal emerged last week but former Republican senator Jeff Flake of Arizona urged them on Monday to speak up.
"My fellow Republicans, it is time to risk your careers in favor of your principles," Flake said in a column in The Washington Post. "Whether you believe the president deserves impeachment, you know he does not deserve reelection.
"For those who want to put America first, it is critically important at this moment in the life of our country that we all, here and now, do just that," Flake said. "Trust me when I say that you can go elsewhere for a job. But you cannot go elsewhere for a soul."© 2019 AFP
David Varnes
Considering the number of bad impressions and mocking caricatures that Donnie likes to do in front of his fans, nobody can really hold Schiff at fault for turning the tables on him some.
Chip Star
This is not a surprise. I am worried what Donny will do if ordered to testify by SCOTUS. He's not smart or competent enough to realize that refusing to testify or turn over documents if order to do so by SCOTUS would place move our country into an actual constitutional crisis.
Donny would rather pull the country down than do something he doesn't want to. Thanks, Trumpophiles.
Burning Bush
It's a comin
CrazyJoe
Whistleblowers are protected by law. By threatening this one, Trump is clearly breaking the law. This should be included as an article of impeachment.
I guess the President doesn't realize that Article 1 gives members of Congress broad immunity for anything they say during a legislative session (or that Article 3 has a very specific definition of treason). Maybe he should try reading it some day.
Chip Star
Donny would need to be literate to read the constitution. Maybe his advisors at Fox "News" can read it to him.
Black Sabbath
Whatever Trumpy says don’t change a thing:
Donald Trump held military assistance hostage unless a foreign leader agreed to help him win an election. this has never happened before. It is an obvious and flagrant abuse of power.
Considering the tforeign power needed that aid to defend itself from more Russian invasion,
it is treason
Nothing that was said—or yelled or tweeted—over the weekend has changed this.
PTownsend
Trump's troll armies (US and 'foreign') continue spreading their chosen one's divisive messages. The question that has to be asked is whether Trump's fuhrer dividing the nation purposely, or is he just inept and bumbling along like he's done all his life. If he's ripping the country up purposely, who all besides himself and his family is he trying to help. Trump backers have said all along they wanted a 'disrupter', and the rest of the world is at risk because of it.
Yubaru
Guess Trump is unfamiliar with American history. McCarthy era witch hunts were the most infamous in my opinion!
But if the shoe fits Mr Trump, you certainly have been coming across like a "witch" of late!
Black Sabbath
Yubaru
In this case, we have identified a witch,
and its Trump
Chip Star
Donny seems to be asking to be burned at the stake.
PTownsend
Schiff was flat out wrong for having done so. However, that Trump's been involved with mob bosses around the globe for decades can't be disputed.
PTownsend
Correction:
BY anyone other than those who still think he's an 'honest' businessman. Instead of a conman with zero allegiance to the country he was born in. And has given next to nothing back to, only taken from.
rainyday
He is going off the rails completely, I hope the rest of the country is wise enough not to follow.
WilliB
Been watching CNN again, have we. You might want to look outside your bubble sometime.
SuperLib
Most of Trump’s legal issues would go away if he would stop asking foreigners to help beat the Democrats.