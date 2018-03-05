'Trump slump' in gun sales continues despite control debate

Gun store owners called it the "Trump slump." Sales of firearms slowed dramatically after the election of Donald Trump as president in 2016 allayed fears of a Democratic crackdown on gun owners.
That trend has continued in recent weeks even with talk of gun control in Congress and among business leaders following the Feb. 14 massacre of 17 people at a Florida high school.
In the past, gun massacres generally led to an uptick in sales as people worried about the government restricting access. But with Parkland, things are different.
"The day after the election, it's just like somebody turned a faucet off," said David Dobransky, 67, who owns Dobransky Firearms, a small gun shop in North Canton, Ohio. Since then, sales there have been cut in half, and nothing the president or Congress has done or said following the Florida shooting has improved business.
Gun owners apparently have faith that Trump won't impose more restrictions, gun show owners say. That's even with the confusing messages Trump has sent in the past week.
He has cast himself as a strong supporter of the National Rifle Association but on Wednesday criticized lawmakers for being too fearful of the NRA to take action. He also reaffirmed positions opposed by the NRA, such as banning gun sales to those under 21.
Then the next day, Trump met with NRA officials and tweeted they'd had a "Good (Great) meeting." The NRA's executive director, tweeting about the same meeting, said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence "don't want gun control."
At Rapid-Fire Firearms in Rapid City, South Dakota, business is "just like normal," owner Robert Akers said Thursday, contrasting business with the panic buying under President Barack Obama.
In an earnings conference call last week, American Outdoor Brands, which owns Smith & Wesson, said revenue fell by one-third over the past three months, consistent with a drop since Trump was elected.
Demand dropped in December and January, before the Florida shooting and the debates on gun laws that followed, he said. The company doesn't expect sales to improve much over the next year.
Sturm Ruger and American Outdoor Brands have both seen their stocks plunge since Trump was elected, as they have mostly reported disappointing sales in recent months. American Outdoor Brands has plunged 67 percent since the presidential election and Sturm Ruger is down 28 percent.
Potentially dampening sales further, four major retailers last week — Kroger, Dick's Sporting Goods, L.L. Bean and Walmart — announced they will no longer sell guns to anyone under 21.
In addition, outdoor retailer REI says it's halting future orders of some popular brands — including CamelBak water carriers, Giro helmets and Camp Chef stoves — whose parent company also makes ammunition and assault-style rifles.
Over the past 30 years, U.S. gun production has tripled. Nine million were produced in 2015, compared with 3 million in 1986, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Those figures don't reflect sales since Trump took office, bringing with him the perception he was friendlier to gun owners.
The U.S. also imports millions of guns annually.
At Duke's Sport Shop in New Castle, Pennsylvania, gun sales have gone up in recent days, but that's thanks to the annual infusion of tax refund checks, shop owner Wes Morosky said Thursday.
The family-owned business started by Morosky's father, Duke, has about 2,000 firearms in stock at any one time, including AR-15s, the assault-style rifle used in the Florida shooting and the main subject of new debate about an assault rifle ban.
After the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre, the store had a hard time keeping stock on shelves as fears arose that Obama would ban assault rifles through an executive order, Morosky said.
Today?
"Generally, people are still comfortable with the government that's intact right now," Morosky said.
On Friday morning, a few customers browsed shelves at L.E.P.D. Firearms & Range, a small gun shop on the northwest side of Columbus. In the back, a handful of people practiced target shooting at the shop's indoor range. A UPS driver dropped off a delivery while co-owner Eric Delbert awaited another package from FedEx. The store sells a full array of new and used firearms, including the AR-15.
After Trump's election, the drop in sales was almost "instantaneous," said Delbert, a part-time police officer, following nearly eight years of panic buying with a Democrat in the White House.
Recently, "We really haven't seen any uptick in sales, other than the normal trends for the time of year," Delbert said.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
34 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
Maybe this is why we have seen an increase in mass/school shootings in the past 20 years:
Over the past 30 years, U.S. gun production has tripled.
The U.S. also imports millions of guns annually.
CrazyJoe
Congress and Trump have done exactly what I thought they would do. NOTHING. Just like they have done after every mass shooting/killing. Keep your thoughts and prayers to yourselves because that's just hollow claptrap.
SuperLib
I'm not really sure what that means....
katsu78
When the US's first black President is said to want to take people' guns, even if he never actually said he would, never gave any indication he would, even though he didn't take even a single action to move down that path... gun sales skyrocket because a certain segment of American society feel it is absolutely necessary to protect themselves from him.
When Donald Trump openly proposes in a government meeting to confiscate Americans' guns without first following due process, gun sales don't even register a blip.
That tells you something about how Americans think.
Laguna
Cool. Got your new gun, big boy. Here's a pat on the back and a lollipop for exercising your Second Amendment rights. Just down the strip mall, there's a store specializing in erectile dysfunction issues. Coincidence?
Tommy Jones
Certain Americans, namely those ignorant enough to have voted for Trump.
Wolfpack
The Obama boom that flooded the US with firearms is over.
Tommy Jones
You clearly didn't read the article. Here, let me help you understand the inaccuracy of your statement:
Over the past 30 years, U.S. gun production has tripled.
The U.S. also imports millions of guns annually.
PTownsend
Another possible explanation is that within the gun community there are those who've done an inventory of their private arsenals and found there's no space left in their safe rooms for even more weapons and ammo.
Wolfpack
Of course I read the article. Here is a quote for you from the article
Sales are down dramatically since Obama left office. Trump is even talking about increasing gun regulations yet sales are down. Since the NRA isn’t buying all those record number of new guns you speak of and giving them away for free to anyone that wants one, I would suggest that perhaps you are the one who did not read the story.
SuperLib
Did you guys see the story about Georgia reversing plans for a tax cut for Delta because Delta stopped their NRA discount? This is who is on the other side.
Blacklabel
Yep gun sales UP under Obama and DOWN under Trump. Don’t liberals want gun sales down?
Strangerland
Black, Democrat president gets elected, right-wingers freak out and buy more guns. Then they blame increased gun sales on said black Democrat president. Bit of messed up logic there.
Hmm, the logic there seems to be that doing the opposite thing of that which increased gun sales should be desirable. But since electing a black Democratic president is what caused it, I don't think you're going to sell Democrats on electing a white Republican president in order to keep gun sales down. That's entirely counter-productive.
Laguna
Gun nuts seem to panic easily, which seems to me something disadvantageous for someone in possession of a gun. See, when a Democrat is elected, they figure their guns'll be taken away, so they stock up, but with a GOP leader, mommy is in the house.
Toasted Heretic
The irrational fear of black people never ceases to amaze me.
But if Trump does decide to bring in gun controls, the resulting panic buying should restore gun sales to an unhealthy norm.
MrBum
Even the most diehard guns can only have so many guns. They got enough after Republicans lied to them and said Obama would take them away from them.
Let's be honest. Even his supporters must realize now that Trump will say anything, and that has no relation to what he'll actually do.
zichi
One JT pro gun pro Trump poster assured us all that gun sales were up following the Florida massacre, guess not.
USA sells around 5 million guns every year adding to already 350 million weapons but the market reaches some saturation levels so the NRA jumps in to warn against the 2nd amendment rights to boost sales again.
3-5% of the adult population own more than 50% of the total number of guns. That would be the main section buying less guns.
Anyway, it was a first when Trump said he didn't need the NRA and wants more gun controls.
Blacklabel
Yes it’s simply horrible when you blame people for things that have nothing to do with them. You might want to think about that next time you blame Trump for everything. Fact is gun sales UP during Obama presidency. Thanks Obama!
Tommy Jones
This:
followed by this:
Tommy Jones
No sense in reinventing the wheel, so see Mr. Bum's 9:29 post. Specifically the part about republicans lying about Obama wanting to take away firearms.
MrBum
I meant to say "diehard gun nuts" in my previous post.
We don't blame him for everything. We blame him for things that have everything to do with him.
Did Obama buys all those guns? Was it Obama who told gun nuts to go buy guns? Did Obama ever threaten to ban guns? Like I said, Obama is only involved in that the Republicans lied and painted him as the bogeyman and the GOP base went along with it.
Which of our anti-Trump comments aren't directly related to Trump and his policies and character?
Blacklabel
So what is the point of this article?
It appears to blame Trump for falling gun sales. Yet you would think that is a good thing. So its praising Trump for falling gun sales? Cant have that as liberals wont praise Trump for anything, ever. so whats the "Trump slump" and is a good thing or a bad thing?
Tommy Jones
The point of the article is that firearm sales have decreased under Trump. It is a good thing, but nothing to praise Trump for. The slump is a function of gun nutters not being whipped into a frenzy by republicans lying that the first black president wants to/is going to take firearms away.
Strangerland
It appears to blame Trump for falling gun sales.
Let's look closer at who in the article exactly is doing the blaming of Trump:
And:
I'd bet a dollar to a donut that the overwhelming majority of gun store owners are NRA-membership holding republicans.
So if you have a problem with this blaming of Trump, you're going to have to look at your own party for this one.
Strangerland
I've supported Trump the few times he has said something I agree with, and would do it again. You team players don't seem to realize that many/most of us on the left are willing to call out our own people when they are wrong, and praise your team when they are right.
But in this case, your anger is misplaced as the article is a criticism of Trump, from your team, so whining about liberals is just another 'butwhaddabout....'.
Strangerland
Depends. If they are doing government business, they are open game. His kid's Baron and Tiffany aren't doing government business and should be off limits.
Are his choice. If they are swamp, they are game for criticism.
Live by the sword. He criticizes people's personal appearance all the time, and you people praise him for it.
You posted fake news today that wasn't based on an anonymous source. It was simply fake news, as in not based in something that actually happened or was said in reality. If you don't want to be criticized for posting fake news, you should fact-check your news before you post it.
Tommy Jones
Agreed. Chelsea Clinton defends Tiffany and Baron when some knob-end slings mud at them.
SuperLib
It's great that people are buying fewer guns.
And on top of that, we can point out how insane the far right was with their purchases under Obama. So much unfounded fear and paranoia.
Blacklabel
Talk to The NY Times if you want to keep spamming every thread about supposed “fake news”. They wrote the article it’s still online and has not been retracted, so they are presenting it as true. Your issue is with them, not me.
Strangerland
No they didn't. You posted the link to a different article on a different site that had made something up, then claimed that what they made up was in the NYT article.
It was fake, and therefore it's fake news.
I'm talking to you, because you were the one who posted the fake news. Why would I talk to the NYT about an article they didn't write, and didn't post?
Are you ok with posting fake news?
Tommy Jones
Blacklab: You sure rely a lot on liberal, fake MSM like the New York Times and CNN.
zichi
Some people will always grab the wrong end of a hot poker.
Strangerland
This time he didn’t even do that. He posted a link to an article that made up some lie which it then lied that the NYT originally claimed it.
Blacklabel
Yes because liberals only accept liberal sources. Now you are admitting that even those sources are no good when they say something you don’t like.
Am I ok with posting fake news? No, but you are simply calling something you don’t like that doesn’t fit your narrative fake news to distract from it. If it were really fake news it wouldn’t still be posted as liberals retract all their “mistakes” right?