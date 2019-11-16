Kiwi schoolkids strike for climate

More than 40,000 people packed into the grounds of Wellington's parliament buildings Friday, giving the latest global climate strike a flying start with the largest turnout yet seen in New Zealand.
Children in school uniform marched alongside teens with skateboards tucked under their arms and grey-haired protest veterans supporting the younger generation.
Participants carried signs saying "We're skipping school to teach YOU a lesson", "Denial = Death" and "What Greta said!".
The latter referenced Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg's powerful address to the Climate Action Summon in New York on Monday, when she thundered "how dare you" at world leaders over inaction on climate change.
New Zealander James Capie shared a similar sense of outrage and the 13-year-old said his generation would continue to protest until their demands were acted upon.
"People do have every right to be angry. My generation shouldn't be out here missing school," he said at the Wellington strike. "But it's really important to me that we're out here making a stand against other generations that have really screwed over our planet. If enough of us come out here and show enough mana (honour) and support for each other the message will get through."
Young people had to act, 14-year-old Armand Headland said, arguing that inaction would see the planet transformed into an uninhabitable wasteland.
"It'll be just like Venus because it's so hot... there's not going to be any humans left because of our activity if we keep burning stuff," he said.
Michael Alspach, 37, braved the crowds with 17-month-old toddler Ella, saying he would not be able to look his daughter in the eye unless he did everything in his power to secure her future.
"It's probably not going to be too bad for me, to be honest, but she's going to be 80 in 2100 and that's when the projections are looking quite bad, so I'm doing it for her," he said.
While dissatisfied at the climate commitments made in New York, Alspach was confident the push for meaningful action was gaining momentum.
"It's great to see so many people out here. Changing perspectives is the first step, actions come after ideas -- I'm hopeful," he said.© 2019 AFP
'The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace alarmed (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing it with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary'.
vallum
Wait there. "What Greta said!"?
And what has she actually said? I mean, besides her angry words, has she actually proposed some solution or idea? Criticise is easy, the hard part is working for a solution.
Ricky Kaminski13
Using kids for cheap political gain? Haven’t we seen all this before? Somewhere, beyond the rainbow.
Get back to school kids. Learn how to think. Encouraging a 12 year old into activism before they can do there times tables is literally insane. Sorry. As well intentioned as it may be. Nope.
Ricky Kaminski13
their!!! Oops!! Not exactly a poster boy for education myself!!! Japan today, spell check please!
semperfi
@ vallum
Greta is no Malala!.
{Greta's an privileged kid who has been 'groomed" to be a climate activist}.
.
.
PTownsend
That would require climate change deniers to accept there are in fact global climate related problems (start with rising sea levels), have them look through the lengthy lists of ways to mitigate those problems - with open minds, then actually get involved to implement the best ways to do so.
That would require some of the deniers questioning leaders like Trump and Putin, both unafraid to lie, the globe's energy corporations, big farm and ranch corporations, big tobacco, and others that are the biggest contributors to pollution and who have held power for too many decades. And it would require them to believe there are alternatives to the fossil economy.
semperfi
.
@Ricki Kaminski
You got it!
These kids are products of cultural and education systems that program their brains on global ideology that they regurgitate .
.
Kuro
What is wrong with all of you people (from the comment section) ??
the human race activity is destroying the planet, we see it already and it's getting worse... kids are alarmed because they also wanted to enjoy our planet. And you guys are calling them stupid or brainwashed, even though you are the ones who vote for and believe your 70 years old favourite politicians, who are getting lot of money from all their friends from the polluting companies, waging wars for the sake of oil ?? how hypocrite are you ?
Attilathehungry
I could take these protests more seriously IF they gave up a day of their weekend to protest. Doing it on a school day seems insincere, like they maybe just wanted a day off.... or their teachers did....
Poor kids, being whipped into a frenzy, a hysteria about climate that has no basis in reality. I have heard too many interviews with youngsters who actually think the world will burn in 10 years, that life will end before they get to university. They are being fed alarmist garbage from their teachers and the media. You only have to look at the actual behavior of the leading climate hysterics to see whether or not they actually believe what they are peddling. Sea levels rising? Better tell Barack Obama- he just dropped $15 MILLION on a coastal mansion!
As to the merits, NZ has little to fear. Like most developed countries it has a very good waste disposal and recyling system. The problem areas are developing and third world nations like China and India. They produce huge amounts of waste compared to NZ. Howabout going THERE and protesting?
Strangerland
Yeah, how dare she as an individual 16 year old girl not have the solution to the problem facing humanity that morons won't even exist is a problem.
Rookie.
Blacklabel
Kids are alarmed because adults with political agendas are making them alarmed. It’s basically child abuse.
Gotta have it on a weekday so kids can skip school and be used as media props.