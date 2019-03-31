Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

'Yellow vest' numbers down in 20th week of French protests

0 Comments
PARIS

Thousands of demonstrators marched in cities around France on Saturday for a 20th weekend of "yellow vest" protests, but numbers were lower and clashes with police sporadic.

Outbreaks of vandalism and confrontations with police led to more than 100 arrests on the margins of otherwise peaceful demonstrations in Paris, Avignon, Toulouse and Bordeaux - where protesters broke the windows of a bank before being pushed back.

The protests, named after the high-visibility safety jackets worn by demonstrators, began in November as an expression of public anger against fuel tax increases.

The movement soon morphed into a broader backlash against President Emmanuel Macron's government, despite a swift reversal of the tax increases and other hurried measures worth more than 10 billion euros ($11.2 billion) to boost purchasing power for less affluent voters.

But participation was down to about 33,400 demonstrators nationwide on Saturday, according to government estimates, compared with 40,500 at the same time a week earlier. In mid-November, nearly 300,000 had demonstrated in French cities.

Authorities had advised business owners to stay closed in likely trouble spots and banned protests in others, including the French capital's Champs Elysees, fearing a repetition of the large-scale destruction seen two weeks earlier.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Know the Right Way to Employ Staff in Japan

Get free advice on labor and other related laws to help you with hiring and supporting your employees.

Tokyo Employment Consultation Center

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Explore

Muji is Opening Its First Japanese Hotel in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

A Magical Moomin Theme Park Is Now Open Just Outside of Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Depression In Japan: Reaching Out When Things Are ‘Not OK’

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 30-31

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Japan’s First Moomin Theme Park Opens In Saitama And It’s Totally Addictive

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri