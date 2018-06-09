Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. soldier killed, 4 wounded in attack in Somalia

WASHINGTON

The U.S. military says one U.S. special operations soldier has been killed and four U.S. service members wounded in an "enemy attack" in Somalia.

U.S. Africa Command says in a statement that U.S. troops with Somalian and Kenyan forces came under mortar and small-arms fire Friday in Jubaland, Somalia, at around 2.45 p.m. local time.

One member of the "partner forces" was wounded. One of the wounded U.S. service members received sufficient medical care in the field, and the other three were medically evacuated for additional treatment.

The statement does not identify the attackers but says a larger force of Somalian and Kenyan troops were conducting an operation against al-Shabab militants.

Four U.S. service members were killed in a militant ambush in the west African nation of Niger in October.

The war against Islamic extremism continues. RIP hero.

