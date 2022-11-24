Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Four Dead University of Idaho
Boise State University students, along with people who knew the four University of Idaho students who were found killed in Moscow, Idaho, days earlier, pay their respects at a vigil held in front of a statue on the Boise State campus, Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. Autopsies performed on the four students who were found dead inside a rental house near campus showed that all four were stabbed to death, the Latah County coroner said. (Sarah A. Miller/Idaho Statesman via AP)
world

10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings

0 Comments
MOSCOW, Idaho

Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video.

Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday.

Authorities gave no indication that they’re any closer to making an arrest, but they did stress that they continue processing forensic evidence gathered from the home where the students were killed.

“We continue moving forward to understand why this occurred in our community,” said Police Chief James Fry.

The killings stunned bucolic Moscow, a college town and agricultural center that got its first Target store last year. The city, population of 26,000, is surrounded by rolling wheat and bean fields and had not seen a homicide since 2015.

The victims were housemates Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; and Kernodle's boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington.

Police said Tuesday they had pursued tips that Goncalves had a stalker, but they hadn’t been able to identify one. They also have knocked down rumors about other incidents — including a car break-in and a dog’s slaying — being potentially related to the case.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Brewing Coffee at Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sanbutsuji Temple (Nageiredo Hall)

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

History, Culture and Words Behind Shinto Shrines in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Processing Overseas Loss And Grief As An Expat

Savvy Tokyo

5 Must-Have Japanese Kitchen Items to Gift

GaijinPot Blog

Get to Know 5 Great Japanese Children’s Book Authors

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Hafu: The Ups And Downs Of Being ‘Half Japanese’ In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For November 21 – 27

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Into The New World

Savvy Tokyo

Izanagi-jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Backcountry Skiing in Japan: ‘Powder Kingdoms’ in Hokkaido and Nagano

GaijinPot Blog