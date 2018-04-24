10 dead, 15 injured after van plows into crowd on Toronto sidewalk

Ten people were killed and another 15 are injured after a 25-year-old man appeared to deliberately mow down pedestrians in north Toronto, the city's police chief said on Monday.
Mark Saunders said the suspect in the incident, Alek Minassian, was not known to police and his motives were still unknown.
The white Ryder rental van plowed into the pedestrian along a roughly 1.6-km-long stretch of busy Toronto sidewalk just before 1:30 p.m. Police said the driver was in custody.
At least one witness described the driver as appearing to deliberately target victims , according to media reports.
"This is going to be a long investigation," Toronto Deputy Chief Peter Yuen told a news conference after disclosing the death toll.
A Reuters witness saw at least two tarp-covered bodies at the site of the incident. Five people remained in critical condition at Sunnybrook Health Services Centre on Monday afternoon, the hospital said.
Canada's public safety minister, Ralph Goodale, declined to comment on what may have motivated the attack.
"The investigation is at a stage where no further information can be confirmed at this point," Goodale told a news conference said. "The police are conducting obviously their thorough investigation to determine what happened and why it happened, the motivations involved."
Ryder System Inc spokeswoman Claudia Panfil confirmed that one of the company's rental vehicles had been involved and said the company was cooperating with authorities.
There have been a string of deadly vehicle attacks in the United States and Europe, including an Oct 31 attack in New York that killed eight. Islamic State militant group encourages its supporters to use vehicles for attacks.
The incident was one of the most violent in recent Canadian history.
A former Canadian university student last month pleaded guilty to killing six men praying in a Quebec City mosque in January 2017.
In September, a Somali refugee who was charged with attempted murder on allegations he ran down four pedestrians with a car and stabbed a police officer outside a sports stadium in Edmonton, Alberta.
"It's unprecedented," said John Flengas, acting superintendent in the city's paramedic services. We've never seen anything like this in the city of Toronto."
The incident occurred about 30 kms (18 miles) away from the site where Toronto is hosting a Group of Seven foreign ministers.
A man who gave his name as Ali told CNN he saw the van and that the driver appeared to have been targeting people.
"This person was intentionally doing this, he was killing everybody," the man said. "He kept going, he kept going. People were getting hit, one after another."
He said a number of the victims were older people and at one point he saw a stroller fly into the air.
At least one person was struck outside on the sidewalk outside an Anglican church, north of where the van came to rest in front of a currency exchange in a condominium tower.
Yonge Street is large, divided boulevard at the point where the incident occurred, its center meridian dotted with planter boxes and sculptures.
Some of the victims were struck in a public square popular with office workers on lunch breaks. Aerial photos of the scene posted on social media showed a food truck parked just a few feet away from where emergency workers busily transferred people onto stretchers.
There was no noticeable change in security around the Intercontinental Hotel where the ministers of Canada, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan were meeting on Monday.
CrazyJoe
Incredible discipline from the police. The driver simulates drawing a weapon from his waistband, and pointing it at police. He advances, police retreat and maintain an appropriate distance, and no shots are fired. They take him into custody without further incident.
Wait; Canadian police. That's how they do it in other countries.
Sam Watters
The driver is Alek Minassian.
Steven C. Schulz
And how many people potentially faced harm for their consideration, including the officers themselves?
Irresponsible.
extanker
So please tell me, what is an 'appropriate distance' from being hit by a bullet? I am also very glad that the driver was not killed, so he can face justice and possibly provide answers to his motives, but Canadian law enforcement is very lucky that they guessed right and there was no further loss of life. People like to gloss over the fact that police officers also have a 50/50 chance of being wrong.
Bintaro
There's only a crappy video of the arrest, we can't even see if the suspect was holding a gun or something else. The police officer is like 5 meters away and not taking cover, so he was certainly in no danger. Seems to me the suspect just tried a trick to get shot.
JeffLee
The action harmed no one. A shoot-out would have posed a much bigger risk to to the several pedestrians seen walking past in the video. Shootouts in urban environments often cause tragic "collateral damage."
nandakandamanda
This is about a murdering idiot who thought he could do IS bidding and then trick the police into making a martyr of him. He made all the wrong choices. So sad.
Ignorance leads to needless and long-lasting pain for so many, even if he wakes up one day and says sorry.
papigiulio
This sentence was not necessary! 30km is so far away. Are foreign ministers more important than usual people?
Blacklabel
Let’s send thoughts and prayers like New York hyper liberal Democrat Bill DeBlasio did.
Bintaro
Damn guys !
1/ At the moment there is no reasons to think it's terrorism.
2/ Informations on the suspect says he studied in Canada. No reason to think he's a migrant.
3/ He was asking the police to shoot him. He was trying suicide by cop, therefore the officer made a good call.
Strangerland
I'm watching a Canadian police officer doing a live interview right now, and he said this is due to the training the police have, that they are trained to use as little force as necessary in any given situation.
Brave men these Canadian police.
dcog9065
It’s pointing to terrorism, 10 dead now..
You cant really protect yourself against car attacks like this..
Strangerland
They are reporting on the news that on social media he was complaining about constantly being rebuffed by women, and specifically referenced Elliot Roger (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2014_Isla_Vista_killings).
Some guys just can't handle rejection.
kawabegawa198
Good to see PM Trudeau heeding the lessons of western Europe. This was an inevitability. There will be more to come.
kabukideath
You cannot draw that conclusion based on this single incident.
04/03/2018 - Hamilton Police shoot and kill unarmed teen who had called the police; young man said to have been in "severe mental crisis"