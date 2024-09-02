 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

11 killed, more than 30 injured after truck plows into bar in Dominican Republic

0 Comments
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico

At least 11 people were killed and more than 30 injured when a truck plowed into a bar in the Dominican Republic, authorities said.

The crash occurred in the early hours of Sunday in the southern community of Azua, located west of the capital, Santo Domingo, Juan Salas, the director of civil defense, told The Associated Press.

One of the victims was a police sergeant, said police spokesman Diego Pesqueira.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the crash, although authorities are reviewing cameras in the area, Salas said.

Pesqueira said the driver of the truck fled the scene and has not been found. He said police detained a passenger in the truck, which was transporting avocados.

Most of the injured were taken to a nearby hospital. Their condition was not immediately known, Salas said.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Win a Stay at the Hilton Niseko Village

Enter to win a 2-night VIP stay for two at the Hilton Niseko Village. Enjoy an unforgettable getaway with stunning views of Mt. Yotei, delicious cuisine and fun outdoor activities.

Enter by Sept 13th. Don't miss your chance!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tsubosaka-dera

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Women-Friendly Internet Cafes in Tokyo for Resting

Savvy Tokyo

The Best English Bookstores in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

What To Do During A Typhoon in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Ways To Say ‘Woman’ in Japanese

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Real Haunted Places in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Owara Kaze no Bon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Saphir Odoriko

GaijinPot Travel

10 Popular Dating Apps in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Asakusa Treasures: Musashi Japan Knives

GaijinPot Blog

All About Friendship Marriage in Japan

Savvy Tokyo