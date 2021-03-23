10 killed in Colorado supermarket shooting

A gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, on Monday, killing 10 people, including a police officer, before being arrested, marking the second deadly U.S. mass shooting in less than a week.
Police gave few immediate details of the shooting and no known motive for the violence, which unfolded at about 3 p.m. at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, a north-central Colorado city at the eastern foot of the Rockies, about 28 miles (45 km) northwest of Denver.
Frantic shoppers and employees fled for cover through the supermarket as law enforcement officers swarmed the scene, located about 2 miles from the University of Colorado's flagship campus.
Sarah Moonshadow, 42, a customer and Boulder resident who was in the store with her son, Nicholas, recounted scenes of pandemonium as gunfire rang out from inside the store.
"We were at the checkout, and shots just started going off," Moonshadow told Reuters. "And I said, 'Nicholas get down.' And Nicholas ducked. And we just started listening and there, just repetitive shots ... and I just said, 'Nicholas, run.'"
Moonshadow said she tried to go to the aide of a victim she saw lying on the pavement just outside the store, but her son pulled her away, telling her, 'We have to go.'" The woman broke down in sobs, adding, "I couldn't help anybody."
The bloodshed came less than a week after gun violence last Tuesday that left eight people dead, including six Asian women, at three day spas in and around Atlanta. A 21-year-old man has been charged with those killings.
Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said 10 people perished in the attack at King Soopers grocery. Among them was 51-year-old policeman Eric Talley, an 11-year veteran of the Boulder police force, who she said was the first officer at the scene.
Police said the suspected gunman was believed to be the only individual with serious injuries who survived the bloodshed. He was not publicly identified.
Video footage from the scene broadcast earlier by television stations showed a shirtless, bearded man in boxer shorts being led away from the store in handcuffs, before he was placed on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance. The man in custody appeared to have a bloody leg and was limping as he walked.
One man who said he was shopping inside the store with his wife told KCNC-TV that he heard three loud bangs he took for gunshots, and ran through the store with other customers to escape through a loading bay at the rear of the building.
He said the apparent shots sounded like they came from the checkout area at the front of the store.
Authorities gave few details about how the shooting unfolded. Commander Kerry Yamaguchi of the Boulder Police Department told reporters several hours after the fact that investigators were just starting to process the crime scene.
"Boulder has suffered a terrible and horrific mass shooting today," Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said at a news conference later in the evening.
Video footage taken by an onlooker and posted to social media shows two bodies lying in the grocery store parking lot, before the person with the camera walks inside and films a third body lying there, as three shots are heard in the background.
The Table Mesa area of Boulder where the shooting occurred is home to a residential neighborhood and the hilltop laboratory of the National Center for Atmospheric Research.
Police declined to say what kind of weapon was used, but the Denver Post reported that initial 911-emergency calls described the suspect's firearms as a "patrol rifle."
Fighto!
I am thankful I do not have to live in an extremely dangerous place like the USA where mass shootings happen every day.
GdTokyo
You know what the nice thing about living in Tokyo is? Not worrying about getting shot. It's actually nice.
NOMINATION
The media is probably trying to find out the ethnicity of the victims and who the killer voted for in order to determine the magnitude of this story. An evil person is an evil person and deserves the death penalty. You want to lock him up for rehabilitation or to study his brain? There are plenty of those types of people in prison now.
zichi
Another day. Another shooting. LIVES MATTER, not guns.
The Avenger
Welcome to America, where gun rights trump the right to live.
Gun. Control. Now.
Kniknaknokkaer
America sucks.
Yubaru
Wash-rinse-repeat. So, now the clock resets until the next time. I wonder what odds Vegas is giving until the next one happens?
Fighto!
Good for you. Safety of family always comes first. If I were you I'd never return to that awful and dangerous place you left to live in Tokyo.
Kentarogaijin
*its
zichi
The previous president refused to introduce better gun control laws.
Blacklabel
as has the current one.
ulysses
I feel sorry for each one of those who died because politicians are scared to take on the blood thirsty gun lobby and their brainless followers!!!!
SuperLib
Easy access to hundreds of millions of guns would naturally lead to mass shootings. It's built into the system.
Some people are OK with that side effect, others aren't.
Wakarimasen
This has nothing to do with the President at the time. Has everything to do with a society under stress and where the tools to wreak this kind of mass havoc are easily available - whether legally or illegally.
zichi
The mass shooter the other day with the Asian Americans bought his gun on the day of the killings.
SuperLib
Plus we make them world famous for whatever platform or message they are trying to spread. We should refuse to list their names or any manifestos they've written.
starpunk
Gun worship is the religion in America.
Antichrist Diaper Don openly encouraged and promoted violence, and he sure stirred up a lot of it last year. That's what fascists do.
Sven Asai
It’s only a question of education and values. And of course I like weapons, sports shooting with those BB soft air guns or virtually killing all those pixel monsters on the screen of maximum violent ego shooting computer games, but I wouldn’t even kill a fly or insect. (Well, sometimes my wife expects me to do that, so I have to kill them on order....lol)
PTownsend
And like in so many other mass murders, none will be found.
The one thing this latest massacre has in common with every other event in which a person with a gun fired a weapon injuring or killing others is - a person with a gun fired a weapon injuring or killing another person or other people.
Just one more example of how sick the US is when so many people are so afraid of whatever they feel the need to own and carry guns.
The gun industries are counting their profits today while those who don't own and carry guns, the majority of the US public, pay taxes to clean up the messes created by gun owners and the gun industries.
Laguna
My daughter will return from Los Angeles to Japan not because of guns or anti-Asian violence but for personal reasons, but as a father, I'm glad she's getting the hell out of there.