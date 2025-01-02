 Japan Today
Queens Nightclub Shooting
In this grab taken from a video provided by the New York Police Department, Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera, centre, speaks to the media during a press conference in New York, early Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025, the day after a shooting outside a nightclub in Queens. (NYPD via AP)
world

10 people wounded in shooting outside New York City nightclub

4 Comments
NEW YORK

Ten people were wounded in a shooting outside a New York City nightclub while they were waiting to get into a private event, police said.

About 15 people were standing outside Amazura nightclub at 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in Jamaica, Queens, when four men on foot approached the group of 16 to 20 year olds. Three or four men opened fire on the group, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol Philip Rivera said during an early Thursday news conference.

About 30 shots were fired before the gunmen fled on foot. They were then seen getting into a sedan with out-of-state plates.

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.

Six women and four men were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, he said.

A massive police presence and several ambulances could be seen outside Amazura in footage posted on social media.

The motive was not immediately known but Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.

So why do they keep happening? Seems to be a lot of tolerance.

I hope they recover quickly and fully.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

There is “zero tolerance for these senseless shootings," Rivera said.

the country tolerates it daily. if they didn’t, something would be done about it. like shutting down the massive underground handgun market like gun shows where no background checks are required.

Rivera said: “This is not terrorism.”

sure looks like it, though. “thug life” punks with guns have been terrorizing people for a long time now.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Guns 'R' US.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Serious mass shooting. Basically zero out-front coverage in the American media. I guess we know what the race of the shooter and victims wasn't.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

