Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

10 slain in eastern Mexico's Veracruz state

0 Comments
XALAPA, Mexico

A state governor in eastern Mexico is confirming the deaths of 10 people in apparent clashes between criminal gangs, saying nine of the dead were dismembered.

Veracruz Gov. Miguel Angel Yunes also announced Sunday that a new federal effort would be launched to reinforce security in the state capital, Xalapa.

The dismembered bodies were found Saturday in a residential neighborhood about 500 meters from the city's main bus terminal. Yunes said most have been identified.

The picturesque, oil-rich state has long been plagued by drug gang violence and the new year had already gotten off to a gory start, with the discovery of five heads atop a taxi in a tourist town and four others found in another city.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Holiday Campaign

Reasonable Door-To-Door Transportation From Your Home To Tokyo's Airports

MK TAXI

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Shinjuku Ni-chome

GaijinPot Travel

Cities

Gifu City

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Food and Drink

Nishimura Coffee, Kobe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Careers

Changing Corporate Japan: Forbes Japan’s Women Award 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 13-14

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

When is New Year’s in Japan Really Over?

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

3 Easy Vegetarian Dishes You Can Make With Your Rice Cooker

Savvy Tokyo