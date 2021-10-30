10 states sue Biden administration over COVID vaccine rule

Ten states filed a lawsuit Friday to stop President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for federal contractors, arguing that the requirement violates federal law.
Attorneys general from Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming signed on to the lawsuit, which was filed in a federal district court in Missouri.
The states asked a federal judge to block Biden’s requirement that all employees of federal contractors be vaccinated against the coronavirus, arguing that the mandate violates federal procurement law and is an overreach of federal power.
“If the federal government attempts to unconstitutionally exert its will and force federal contractors to mandate vaccinations, the workforce and businesses could be decimated, further exacerbating the supply chain and workforce crises,” Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, a Republican, said in a statement. "The federal government should not be mandating vaccinations, and that’s why we filed suit today – to halt this illegal, unconstitutional action.”
New Hampshire’s Republican Attorney General John Formella said in a statement that COVID vaccines are safe, effective and encouraged but that the benefits “do not justify violating the law."
Biden has argued that sweeping vaccine mandates will help end the deadly pandemic, but Republicans nationwide have opposed the vaccination requirements and have threatened to bring similar legal challenges.
Florida filed a separate lawsuit against the federal mandate on Thursday. That lawsuit also alleged the president doesn't have the authority to issue the rule and that it violates procurement law.
Burning Bush
Employers don't want the mandates.
Employees don't want the mandates.
Customers don't want the mandates.
"Mandates" shouldn't even exist in a Constitutional Republic like America.
Strangerland
Wrong on all counts. People who don't want the mandates are in the extreme minority. But they think if they yell loud enough the overwhelming majority should listen to them.
ulysses
Backward thinking is a serious problem today. Unfortunately regression has been legitimized under the previous administration and these states continue to fall.
Burning Bush
I believe most Americans are actually good at heart and don't want to see their neighbor lose their job.
The people who reveal in the misfortune of others and seem to want to see their fellow countrymen suffer are the minority.
Personally, I would never demand that my neighbor lose his job, even if our beliefs were different.
He is still my neighbor and I wish him the best.
ulysses
Very true dear sir, my neighbor in Missouri lost his job when he got Covid. But then he got a new and a better job.His employer has introduced vaccine mandates and all employees have got it willingly.
Strangerland
Good for you. Meanwhile, back in the real-world, the mandates are overwhelmingly supported by the populace. Yet, as you keep showing, some people think that if they are noisy enough, the overwhelming majority will give in to a tiny minority.
GdTokyo
Bush,
In all of your pro-business rhetoric, you seem to forget that as the customer in this customer-vendor relationship, the Federal government is free to stipulate any contract terms it sees fit as long as said terms do not discriminate against a protected class.
Being an anti-vax moron is not a protected class. The vendors are free to walk away anytime if they cannot or will not comply.
GdTokyo
And you know all about living in a Constitutional Republic, eh?
Mr. Noidall
If the law suits fail, then the good Americans of these states should just flee south of the border and then cross over with the caravans. Make sure to bring the kids. The Biden administration may give you up to $450,000 and you won’t be subjected to a vaccine mandate. And with that type of dough, there’s no need to worry about losing your job. That’s the beauty of the this president. While Americans who’ve been on the same job for decades are facing the chopping block because of the mandate, breaking America’s laws seems to pay out big time. LGB!
ulysses
Sir, only a minority object to mandates and they are more than welcome to cross over and never come back.
Don’t think anyone will take that ignorant lot though!!!
GBR48
'Individuals who have had two vaccine doses can be just as infectious as those who have not been jabbed.' https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/health-59077036
The difference is that they are much less likely to get a serious illness.
That means a refusal to be vaccinated is a problem for the individual but doesn't affect others. It only affects others if the number of refusals puts a strain on medical services.
The Avenger
Because it’s not like schools and the military have had vaccine mandates for decades or anything am I right?
Another publicity stunt. Vaccine mandates have been around for years, and the courts have consistently ruled that they are legal.
https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/presidential-actions/2021/09/09/executive-order-on-ensuring-adequate-covid-safety-protocols-for-federal-contractors/
bass4funk
Doesn’t look like it, all the reason why we are discussing this article.
Well, when more people walk off their jobs from law enforcement, fire department and healthcare as well as other sectors they will.
ulysses
Oh but it is dear sir. Even on this article they are in a minority.
I am sure we are better off without law enforcement, fire department, healthcare people who aren’t concerned about the health of the people they serve!!!
Bob Fosse
If you went to school you have already participated in a vaccine mandate.
It’s akin to complaining about seatbelts. Not 100% protection but have been around for years and save lives. Some noisy idiots protested that too.
Both of these points have been made again and again and again.
bass4funk
As if JT readers represent world opinion. Lol
Well, seeing many cities across the globe as well as in the US with rising crime. If you are a criminal of course you would rooting for more of this.
Bob Fosse
What a bizarre assertion to make after years and years of reading and commenting on JT articles.
lincolnman
Hmmm.... Federal contracts issued by federal entities, in support of federal programs....and these states think they have the right to interfere? Welcome to big government overreach, Repub-style....
Well that should prove interesting, as federal contractors have already been required to be vaccinated against smallpox, tuberculosis, and anthrax for years....
Hah, there goes the suit right there - this AG is saying the vaccine is "safe, effective, and encouraged"....he sounds like Biden, Fauci and Trump....
This is all nothing but more MAGA-theater for the MAGA-masses to get them more outraged and angry...and motivated to vote in 2022/24 - even when Trump is telling them to stay home....
https://theweek.com/donald-trump/1006008/trump-tells-republicans-they-should-not-vote-in-2022-or-2024-without-answers
serendipitous1
This is such a fundamental education issue. This is about basically anyone being able to give anyone else a virus that can kill. A mandate to protect the less educated who can't seem to get their heads around this basic fact is very necessary. If higher education is as important as people say, wonder what percentage of people with a college degree in the US are not vaccinated.....maybe 5% or 10%? So 90-95% of the unvaccinated didn't go to college. Coincidence? No. And the percentage of unvaccinated people dying in hospital in the US from Covid these days? Over 95%. Hmmm.
Blacklabel
It’s not as “settled” as people here claim.
“Vaccinated just as likely to spread delta variant within household as unvaccinated: study”
bass4funk
That is exactly the key point and it’s gotten to the point where people are standing up to this. I’m personally for vaccines, always have been but I have also been a harsh critic for individual freedom and choice and believes that the government doesn’t know more than your personal healthcare physician. That is between you and them.
And as a result, the people are rising up to show the government being subsidized by the taxpayer works for them and not the other way around and the walkouts and condemnation of government and personal intrusion is showing them, they’re not the ones with the final say.
jeancolmar
In its own viral way of communication COVID-19 is rooting for the Republicans and the conservatives.
Wolfpack
All citizens are equally within the same protected class. The Constitution says so. There are a growing number of people that believe men can transform into women through their thoughts. Such views are indeed moronic but they do not constitute a “protected class” either.
Blacklabel
Still 10,000+ Air Force members refusing vaccination.
“Extreme minority”? Nope. To me an extreme minority would be 12 or less.
is there a number or percentage you measure this “minority” by? What would that be, if so?
Bob Fosse
Bonkers
Bob Fosse
And much much less likely to die. That’s THE key point which you are willfully ignoring.
Seapig
@Blacklabel
You do realize that 10,000+ is less than 4% of active-duty Air Force don’t you?
This 4% also includes those that are exempted from vaccination leaving an even smaller percentage that actually refused. That does seem like an extreme majority, don’t you think?
Blacklabel
So then what are you as a vaccinated person worried about?
Even if you catch it you will be fine. No need to have people be fired just to protect you, your vaccine protects you! And even if not, it’s a minor cold you get.
Blacklabel
No 4% would not be an extreme minority to me, no. Who is “exempted” and why?
4% wasn’t a minority much less an “extreme” one when 4% of people died from COVID, right?
but seriously thanks for using a number or percentage in your response.
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Yes, but if you are 5 times less likely to catch it then you are 5 times less likely to spread it. So it is quite settled.
Bob Fosse
Dying because unvaccinated idiots have overwhelmed the health system.
But you are also vaccinated and wear a mask. Don’t pretend otherwise.
Blacklabel
You cant die, you are vaccinated.
its sooooo “rare” that you would even be hospitalized. Vaccinated people who die, they die from “something else”, right?
oh now I’m vaccinated. Strange deflection.
Blacklabel
“Florida has the lowest COVID-19 case rate in the country. They did it without vaccine mandates, without mask mandates in school and with no restrictions on businesses. Life simply went on. “
Was wondering why no one in here screaming about Florida or Desantis.
Bob Fosse
Its not a deflection. It’s just pointing out the usual hypocrisy. Are you denying it?
John Delaney
Based on what evidence? You think there's any objective, unbiased studies that prove the vaxed are "5 times less likely" to catch this virus? Just because the corporate news media claims something to be true, doesn't make it so.
bass4funk
Something the msm refuses to talk about. You would think they would be praising that, but no….
John Delaney
The healthcare system was not "overwhelmed" by the "novel coronavirus" in 2020, when 0% of the population was vaxed. Yet you're claiming that a merely 20-30% of the population (unvaxed) is somehow magically overwhelming it now? You don't give even a moment's pause to consider how utterly ridiculous that sounds on the face of it?
Bob Fosse
A simple search pops that little ‘fact’ bubble.
Blacklabel
So Florida did a great job after all!
even after all the criticism of “experts” here.
bass4funk
Yes, not a whole lot and definitely not on the front page. Hmmm…
Blacklabel
So when you and others criticized the Florida response and mocked DeSantis you were…..wrong??
Bob Fosse
You have such a simplistic view of things. It’s quite cute.
zichi
The numbers of covid cases and deaths are higher in Florida than in New York.
Blacklabel
“D.C. Judge Blocks Military Members And Employees From Being Fired Over Vaccine Mandate After Lawsuit”
uh oh.
bass4funk
And the numbers in Florida are (as we suspected) are going down, that’s room for celebration.
zichi
The number of cases in Florida by yesterday was 3,694,234.
The numbers are going down in all states, not just Florida.
zichi
60% of people in Florida are fully vaccinated. 48% of Florida children 12-17 are fully vaccinated. 92% of over 65's.
bass4funk
Sorry, wrong again.
https://news.yahoo.com/covid-cases-plummet-florida-other-123400520.html
https://nypost.com/2021/10/28/florida-gov-ron-desantis-has-shown-how-to-handle-covid-19/
2020hindsights
Blacklabel
Deaths per million:
Mississippi 3,385
Alabama 3,168
New Jersey 3,148
Louisiana 3,129
New York 2,928
Arizona 2,898
Florida 2,770
Well Florida has the 7th highest deaths / per capita in the US. Yeah, so not so good.
zichi
The covid trackers are showing a decrease in new cases. Florida remains the third-highest for covid cases and deaths. In Florida, the cases and deaths peaked in Aug-Sept. People still dying there.
ulysses
Facts like these are uncomfortable for the right wing because they destroy the argument against vaccines.
Another fact they fail to acknowledge is the the antivaxxer propagandists like tucker was among the first at fox to get the vaccine, he actually pleaded with authorities to get him and his family vaccinated!!!
Despite the right wing rhetoric, a majority of the people are taking vaccines.
zichi
Florida residents have been vaccinated helping to reduce the numbers of new cases and deaths.
ulysses
And vaccination rates are up, so definitely time for celebration.
If they had mandates in Florida the numbers would have gone down even sooner!!!
bass4funk
For many, not for everyone.
Well, we can talk hypotheticals, but they mean nothing in this case.
ArtistAtLarge
Regarding the legal right to enforce public health, especially during epidemics and pandemics, every state has full power to take every measure needed to end the threat. Those states that have chosen not to, are being willfully and criminally negligent.
Here is the law:
https://www.americanbar.org/news/abanews/publications/youraba/2020/youraba-april-2020/law-guides-legal-approach-to-pandemic/
John Delaney
Classic case of "correlation does not equal causation". You haven't given any "facts" that prove the vax has made any difference whatsoever. It is a FACT, however, that the vax doesn't stop transmission of the virus, so if cases are going down it's not due to increased vax rates. As flu season picks up again this winter, the cases will go up again, I wonder what your explanation will be then?
fxgai
Mandates don’t make sense outside of China. Let individuals make free choices.
serendipitous1
60% fully vaccinated is good but not good enough. Need to be way more than half the population to have a truly effective impact and to see the decreases in death that we'd all like to see.
John D - Your flu comment is quite incorrect. Please get your info from more than one source.
bass4funk
This is the part of the discussion the media and the left never like to deliberate and talk about, why?