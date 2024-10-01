As death toll tops 100, Trump puts Hurricane Helene at election center stage

Donald Trump sought to turn a storm that killed more than 100 people and caused destructive flooding across the U.S. southeast into a major presidential election issue Monday, as he hurried to the impact zone and the White House refuted criticism of its emergency response.
With the death toll rising and hundreds of people still unaccounted for, rescuers searched for survivors across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee, where torrential rains brought by Hurricane Helene brought widespread havoc.
Georgia and North Carolina were epicenters of the destruction -- and are among the key swing states where the U.S. election will be decided in just five weeks' time.
At least 108 people were killed by the storm and associated flooding -- 39 in North Carolina, 25 in South Carolina, 25 in Georgia, 14 in Florida, four in Tennessee and one in Virginia, according to tallies from local authorities compiled by AFP.
That total was expected to rise, authorities warned, with cell phone service knocked out across much of the region and up to 600 people still unaccounted for.
Trump arrived in Valdosta, Georgia, vowing to "bring lots of relief material, including fuel, equipment, water and other things" to those in need.
Without providing evidence, he claimed his Republican Party supporters were being denied help.
"The federal government is not being responsive," he told reporters. "The vice president, she's out someplace, campaigning, looking for money," he said, referring to his election rival, Vice President Kamala Harris.
"We're not talking about politics now," he said later, wearing a bright red "Make America Great Again" hat while standing in the rubble of a furniture store.
Democrat Harris canceled campaign events to return to Washington for a briefing on the federal response, and will visit the region after the first wave of emergency operations.
President Joe Biden pointedly said that he would also not visit immediately, saying "it'd be disruptive."
"We will not do that if we are diverting or delaying any of the response assets needed to deal with this crisis," he said.
The White House rejected criticism by Trump that Biden and Harris did not respond to the disaster quickly enough.
Harris was on a campaign trip in California over the weekend, while Biden was at his beach house in Delaware and returned to the White House on Sunday afternoon.
Trump accused Biden of "sleeping" instead of dealing with the storm damage.
"I was commanding, I was on the phone for at least two hours yesterday, and the day before as well," the president said Monday when asked about the criticisms.
When a major natural disaster hits the United States, the federal government responds at the request of states. A president's role is usually to oversee and coordinate aid, including funding.
Scientists say climate change likely plays a role in the rapid intensification of hurricanes, because there is more energy in warmer oceans for them to feed on.
On Monday, U.S. homeland security chief Liz Sherwood-Randall raised the worst-case scenario, telling reporters: "It looks like there could be as many as 600 lost lives... We know there are 600 who are either lost or unaccounted for."
The sheriff's office in Pinellas County, Florida, published a grim litany of the nine lives lost there so far, almost all of whose bodies were found in their homes.
Nearly all appeared to have drowned, it said, describing some found still lying in several inches of water, while others were buried under debris.
Residents face power cuts, supply shortages, blocked roads and broken communication lines in often mountainous terrain, with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp describing the storm as a "250-mile wide tornado."
Around two million households and businesses remained without power on Monday, according to tracker poweroutage.us.
In Valdosta, Trump said he was asking SpaceX chief Elon Musk to get his satellite internet service Starlink into the area.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said Monday that hundreds of roads had been destroyed and many communities "wiped off the map."
"This is an unprecedented storm," he told reporters. "The emotional and physical toll here is indescribable."© 2024 AFP
11 Comments
Login to comment
Underworld
Perhaps he can throw out paper towels.
Underworld
This is totally correct. Let the relief agencies do their job. The region does not need Trump in there getting in the way, hindering progress.
Underworld
Maybe we should ask what are Trump’s plans for combating climate change.
John
And lie about the actual number of casualties.
Oh wait, that was PR and he was actually president then.
Peter Neil
biden spoke to all governors of the states affected, declared disaster areas and marshaled all federal agencies and resources to assist.
trump's diverted first responder resources in georgia away from their primary tasks to provide logistics for his pr stunt.
the media is, once again, sanewashing him. he rambled on that no one thought a hurricane this big would happen. well, it's peak hurricane season right now and everyone with a brain has been saying for years that warmer waters will create stronger hurricanes. trump has said in the past that he loves warmer water because it will create more beachfront properties.
trump had someone give a prayer, and the prayer was asking god to help donald trump to be elected. that's so slimey.
trump lied, saying the governor of georgia can't get ahold of biden or fema - a blatant lie. the governor held a press conference before trump's stunt and said biden called him yesterday and gotten all the support he needed and was told to call for anything he needed by the president.
biden said he will travel to affected areas but does not want to interrupt or divert attention or resources right now.
The Ripper!
This disaster needs federal attention immediately; Kamela and Biden have to put the people of the US first.
Yrral
Our weather service give good guidance to people,if they do not heed to the warning,lots of people think the last storm,is gonna be like the next storm, Florida will get impacted by another storm as soon as next Monday,storm do not know your misery when they come
Underworld
Ripper!
It has federal attention. The last thing it needs is Biden, Kamala or Trump going there. Trump will not help, he has no ability to help, all he wants is a photo opportunity.
Norm
What makes you think they’re not?
From the FEMA website:
Press Release | September 30, 2024
Yrral
It another storm approaching the same area next Tuesday,bring the same rain and misery,you usually see pictures like from overseas,but this is America
Yrral
Fema is broke
Peter Neil
the storm behind the next possible one is more likely to evolve into a large hurricane.