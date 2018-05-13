11 dead, 41 injured as bombs hit 3 Indonesian churches

Suicide bombers on motorcycles and including a woman with children targeted Sunday Mass congregations in three churches in Indonesia's second largest city, killing at least 11 people and wounding dozens in one of the worst attacks on the Christian minority, police said.
The first attack struck the Santa Maria Roman Catholic Church in Surabaya, killing four people, including one or more bombers, police spokesman Frans Barung Mangera told reporters at the scene. He said two police officers were among a total of 41 wounded.
The blast was followed by a second explosion minutes later at the Christian Church of Diponegoro and a third at the city's Pantekosta Church, Mangera said.
President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo arrived in Surabaya, the East Java provincial capital, in the aftermath of the attacks, Mangera said. The bombings were the worst since a series of attacks on churches on Christmas Eve in 2000 killed 15 people and wounded nearly 100. Religious minorities, especially Christians, have been repeatedly targeted by militants.
A senior police official said the bombings were carried out by at least five suicide bombers, including a veiled woman who had two children with her. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to speak to the media.
A witness described the woman with children, saying she was carrying two bags at the Diponegoro church.
"At first officers blocked them in front of the churchyard but the woman ignored and forced her way inside. Suddenly she hugged a civilian then (the bomb) exploded," said a civilian guard named Antonius.
Shattered glass and chunks of concrete littered the entrance of the Santa Maria Church, which was sealed off by heavily armed police. Rescue personnel treated victims on a nearby field while officers inspected wrecked motorcycles in the parking lot that were burned in the explosion.
A street merchant outside the church said she was blown away several meters (yards) by the powerful blast.
"I saw two men riding a motorbike forced their way into the churchyard. One was wearing black pants and one with a backpack," said Samsia, who uses a single name. "Soon after that the explosion happened."
In Jakarta, the Indonesian Church Association strongly condemned the attacks and called on people to wait on authorities to investigate.
"We are angry with these attacks, but we leave it to the authorities to resolve them," said Gormar Gultom, an official with the association.
National police spokesman Setyo Wasisto announced that police fatally shot four suspected militants and arrested two others early Sunday in West Java towns. It wasn't clear if the shootings were connected with the church attacks.
"They have trained in order to attack police," Wasisto said, identifying the militants as members of Jemaah Anshorut Daulah, or JAD. The network of about two dozen extremist groups has been implicated in a number of attacks in Indonesia over the past year. It pledges allegiance to Islamic State group leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
The latest attacks in predominantly Muslim Indonesia came days after police ended a riot and hostage-taking at a detention center near Jakarta that left six officers and three inmates dead. The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility.
Indonesia has carried out a sustained crackdown on militants since bombings by al-Qaida-affiliated radicals in Bali in 2002 killed 202 people. In recent years, the country has faced a new threat as the rise of the Islamic State group in the Middle East invigorated local militant networks.
Christians, many of whom from the ethnic Chinese minority, make up about 9 percent of Indonesia's 260 million people.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Toasted Heretic
RIP to the victims. The extremists, whatever grouping they hail from, will not win.
MarkX
It is attacks like this that help Trump and his followers to scream Islamic terrorists and scare the hell out of many people. Until Muslims do something themselves to show that they are not like this, then people will continue to distrust them. I know that it only takes a small few to cause such death and destruction, but this cannot all be done in secret, people know and they must come forward for the good of their religion and all people.
katsu78
Muslims routinely condemn terrorist attacks committed by Islamist-affiliated terrorist groups. Many Muslims also routinely demonstrate that they are not like terrorists with kind, generous behavior towards anyone in need. It never matters, because the kinds of Islamophobes who buy into Trump's and his followers' fear-mongering are not arriving at their Islamophobia through careful and reasoned evaluation of the facts. Confirmation bias is rampant in their community, and only evidence that reflects badly on Muslims collectively is the only thing they consider.
Slickdrifter
Jakarta Subraya is a peaceful and beautiful place. I have been there.
@MarkX That ship has sailed. As a whole Muslims have to own this. (OWN it!)
The peaceful non extreme Muslims need to weed out and eradicate the extreme ones interpreting the Koran to wage a Jihad on Christians and Catholics. It is time the power be given to Muslims to eradicate and end terrorism in all its's forms. You must come forward all Muslims. You have a duty to protect all life and innocents from barbarism.
Just like the animals that planned and executed this cowardly attack. You can be assured Jakarta authorities will track these animals down and show them no quarter and no mercy.
theFritzX
Slick, well said.
Netgrump
@ Slickdriver
I don't know where you've been but the capital Jakarta is situated on the west side of Java and Surabaya on the east side :)
JeffLee
We're talking about Indonesia, a Muslim majority country. If Muslims don't have "the power" in their own country, then why not?
Steven Fennel
THe world needs to finally do something to stamp out this Islam problem. There isn't another solution