Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

11 killed in rebel attack in northeast Congo

0 Comments
By JEAN-YVES KAMALE
KINSHASA, Congo

A rebel group has killed at least 11 people in northeastern Congo, a local official said Sunday.

Isaac Kibira, a deputy to the governor of the Bwito area in North Kivu, said the victims were killed by M23, a rebel group the United Nations says has links to neighboring Rwanda. Rwanda denies the accusation.

M23 rose to prominence 10 years ago when its fighters seized Goma, eastern Congo’s largest city on the border with Rwanda. It derives its name from a March 23, 2009, peace deal that it accuses the Congo government of not implementing.

The bodies of 11 civilians were discovered Sunday morning, left in two neat rows in the grass. M23 had occupied the area since Tuesday, according to Paris-based research group Sahel Intelligence, before withdrawing.

M23 is one of more than 120 armed groups fighting in Eastern Congo, most of whom are vying for land and control of mines with valuable minerals, while others are trying to protect their communities from rival armed groups.

Last week’s armed occupation in the Bwito Region forced hundreds of people out of their homes and into neighboring communities, adding to what the UN estimates are 5.5 million people displaced within Congo due to violence.

Associated Press reporter Zane Irwin contributed reporting from Dakar.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

Why You Need To Know Japanese Before You Study In Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog