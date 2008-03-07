12 dead in Ukrainian Black Sea chopper crash

Mar. 7 11:19 pm JST 0 Comments

Twelve people died and one barely survived Thursday when a Ukrainian border guard helicopter crashed offshore in the Black Sea, an official said.

The Mi-8 helicopter was carrying three crew members, 10 passengers and two tonnes of equipment to build a border post on Snake Island near the frontier between Ukraine and Romaniad.

The helicopter crashed at around 11:30 a.m. into an island in the Danube delta, said Sergiy Shmorgal, a spokesman for the emergency ministry in the southern port of Odessa, where the helicopter took off.

