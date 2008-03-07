Newsletter Signup Register / Login
×
world

12 dead in Ukrainian Black Sea chopper crash

0 Comments
KIEV

Twelve people died and one barely survived Thursday when a Ukrainian border guard helicopter crashed offshore in the Black Sea, an official said.

The Mi-8 helicopter was carrying three crew members, 10 passengers and two tonnes of equipment to build a border post on Snake Island near the frontier between Ukraine and Romaniad.

The helicopter crashed at around 11:30 a.m. into an island in the Danube delta, said Sergiy Shmorgal, a spokesman for the emergency ministry in the southern port of Odessa, where the helicopter took off.

© AFP

Ascott the residence opens in Tokyo’s financial hub

The comforts of home with the features of a luxury hotel, in a world-class setting.

Ascott Marunouchi Tokyo

Click Here

No Comment Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration