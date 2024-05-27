 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Ireland Plane Turbulence
FILE - A Qatar airways plane lands at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, as the sun rises on Sept. 25, 2023. Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday May 26, 2024 hit turbulence, airport authorities said. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)
world

12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin

0 Comments
LONDON

Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said. Eight of the injured were hospitalized.

Dublin Airport said in a statement that flight QR017, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, landed safely as scheduled before 1 p.m.

It said that upon landing the aircraft was met by emergency services, including airport police and the fire and rescue department, "due to six passengers and six crew … reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey.”

The airport said all passengers were assessed for injuries aboard the plane, and eight were then taken to hospital.

Passenger Paul Mocc told Irish broadcaster RTE that he saw "people hitting the roof” and food and drink flying everywhere.

Another traveler, Emma Rose Power, told RTE that after the turbulence, "some of the flight attendants I saw, they had scratches on their face, they had ice to their face. There was one girl that had a sling on her arm."

Qatar Airways said in a statement that “a small number of passengers and crew sustained minor injuries in flight and are now receiving medical attention.”

It said “the matter is now subject to an internal investigation.”

The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.

While turbulence-related fatalities are rare, injuries have piled up over the years. Some meteorologists and aviation analysts note that reports of turbulence encounters also have been increasing and point to the potential impacts that climate change may have on flying conditions.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Furikomi: A Step by Step Guide to Bank Transfers in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Photo Hair Removal in Japan: My Experience

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Haruki Murakami Library

GaijinPot Travel

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Imori Pond

GaijinPot Travel

How to Clean Your Japanese Air Conditioner

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

LGBTQ+ Owned/Operated Eateries in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

10 Tattoo-Friendly Onsen in Kansai

GaijinPot Blog