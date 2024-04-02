12-year-old student opens fire at a school in Finland, killing 1 and wounding 2 others

A 12-year-old student opened fire at a secondary school in southern Finland on Tuesday morning, killing one and seriously wounded two other students, police said. The suspect was later arrested.
Heavily armed police cordoned off the lower secondary school, with some 800 students, in the city of Vantaa, just outside the capital, Helsinki, after receiving a call about a shooting incident at 09:08 a.m.
Police said both the suspect and the victims were 12 years old. The suspect was arrested in the Helsinki area later Tuesday with a handgun in his possession, police said.
Police told a news conference that one of the wounded students had died. The other two were seriously wounded, said Chief of Police Ilka Koskimaki from the Eastern Uusima Police Department.
Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo posted on X that he was “deeply shocked” over the shooting.
In the past decades, Finland has witnessed two major deadly school shootings.
In November 2007, a 18-year-old student armed with a semi-automatic pistol opened fire at the premises of the Jokela high school in Tuusula, southern Finland, killing nine people. He was found dead with self-inflicted wounds.
Less than a year later, in September 2008, a 22-year-old student shot and killed 10 people with a semi-automatic pistol at a vocational college in Kauhajoki, southwestern Finland, before fatally shooting himself.
In the Nordic nation of 5.6 million, there are more than 1.5 million licensed firearms and about 430,000 license holders, according to the Finnish Interior Ministry. Hunting and gun-ownership have long traditions in the sparsely-populated northern European country.
Responsibility for granting permits for ordinary firearms rests with local police departments.
Following the school shootings in 2007 and 2008, Finland tightened its gun laws by raising the minimum age for firearms ownership and giving police greater powers to make background checks on individuals applying for a gun license.
Seigi
It can happen anywhere even in the highly praised education utopia called Finland!
METATTOKYO
Yes, very true. Like Switzerland, Finland has quite open gun possession laws, as people like to hunt but a licence and background checks, etc. are required. Finlans has a pretty low crime rate and a high reporting rate and gun violence rate so this is an anomaly.
TheDalaiLamasBifocals
There will always be random nutters, even in places like Finland.
Sven Asai
I give you a more generelized view on this example issue. We are turning into an era of war and war economy. The country , also new in NATO and under rising threats from Russia, has still the highest ranking in happiness index , but isn't an exception when many people get more and more war or weapon oriented or prepare against conflicts or try to violently solve their problems. Especially younger people will now more often fill the news columns, because they are psychologically still unstable and no one teaches them good and peaceful behaviors and manners anymore. In a short formula, they can handle generative AI and develop you a python program in a few minutes, but real-life conflicts and problems they now solve the old hard and brutal way. In fact it is a quite lost generation due to corona and emerging cold or hot war issues, of course producing then nothing else than next lost generations too.
Hawk
Not much detail to comment on, yet.
With an eye on national security and defence, Finland has recently been interested in encouraging more gun ownership and proficiency in its citizenship, especially given its misbehaving neighbours, Russia. I'm not sure that extends to 12-year-olds, though.
I hope the injured make speedy and full recoveries.
