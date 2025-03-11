 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Energex crews clear a fallen tree following the passage of tropical cyclone Alfred in Brisbane on March 8, 2025. Image: AFP
world

120,000 properties still blacked out in storm-hit easternAustralia

0 Comments
SYDNEy

Australian utilities raced Tuesday to reconnect more than 120,000 homes and businesses still blacked out by gales and floods that bashed the east coast.

Cyclone Alfred, which hovered just offshore before making landfall as a tropical low on Saturday, battered a 400-kilometer stretch of coast for five days.

The wild weather claimed one life when a 61-year-old man driving a four-wheel-drive pickup was swept off a bridge into a flooded river Friday.

The wind and rain have since eased across the coastline straddling Queensland and New South Wales but swathes of the country remained without power.

In hardest-hit southeast Queensland, where 118,000 properties were still cut off on Tuesday morning, regional provider Energex said it aimed to get 95 percent of them reconnected by Friday.

"More than 2,000 staff are on the ground again today and the weather is looking good for work and flying our choppers to assess isolated sections of the network," it said in an update.

Energex said more than 450,000 premises in Queensland lost power during the emergency, a state record for outages caused by a natural disaster.

In northeastern New South Wales, Essential Energy said 7,600 homes and businesses were still without power.

"It is expected that customers may experience the power going on and off for periods of time as crews work through the faults and damage caused by the high winds, heavy rain, fallen trees and vegetation debris," the company said.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health

Social Fitness Groups to Keep Active in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For March 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Organic Food in Japan: 10 Tips For Buying It

Savvy Tokyo

Graduate Schools in Japan for English-Speaking Students

GaijinPot Blog

Akima Plum Grove Festival

GaijinPot Travel

How to Start a Business in Japan On a Work Visa

GaijinPot Blog

Kitaasaba Nissai Cherry Blossom Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Baba Mountain Sakura

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

What’s The Best Internet Provider in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How Safe is Tokyo for Women & Families?

Savvy Tokyo

Hibikinada Ryokuchi Green Park

GaijinPot Travel

What Should You Do If You Get Into a Car Accident in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog