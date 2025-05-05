 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

13 workers kidnapped from a Peruvian gold mine found dead

0 Comments
LIMA, Peru

The bodies of 13 security guards kidnapped from a major Peruvian gold mine just over a week ago were found Sunday, the mining company said, their deaths coming as violence escalates in the Andean nation's crucial mining industry.

The Peruvian company, La Poderosa, said that a search-and-rescue team had recovered the staff members' remains Sunday. It blamed their abduction on informal miners allegedly linked to criminal gangs that ambushed the gold mine on April 26.

Peruvian police and the country’s Interior Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

La Poderosa, a private firm based in Peru's capital of Lima, said that criminal groups fighting for control of the mine in Peru’s remote northwestern city of Pataz have killed 39 of the company’s workers since it began extraction in 1980, including the latest 13.

In a particularly brazen incident in December 2023, illegal miners attacked the same Poderosa mine with explosives, killing nine people and wounding 15. La Poderosa sent in more security guards in response to the string of attacks.

A major gold and copper supplier for the world, Peru is unique in allowing informal miners to operate with some protections as long as they plan to legalize their operations. But illegal mining quickly boomed into a vast industry as the metals became increasingly lucrative, new mining techniques emerged and the government struggled to mount a response.

With much of Peru awash in a wave of crime that prompted the government to declare a state of emergency last month, reports of extortion from artisanal miners and entrepreneurs in the country's northern mining area have surged in recent months.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season 2025

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Naha Hari Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Hamamatsu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Learn How To Join A Community Garden in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Work Visa in Japan Without a College Degree

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Shoe Shopping in Japan: The Size Conundrum

Savvy Tokyo

The Showa Era Lifestyle Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week: What Are These Japanese Holidays?

GaijinPot Blog

What Happens If You Go To Prison in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: “I Want To Leave My Fiance”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events for May 2025

Savvy Tokyo

How Do You Make Business Phone Calls in Japanese?

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog