Newsletter Signup Register / Login
More than 600,000 people have been displaced by violence within the Central African Republic and a further 500,000 have crossed borders as refugees, while 2.4 million people are in need of emergency food aid Photo: AFP/File
world

14,000 flee Central African Republic after violence: U.N.

0 Comments
By JOHN WESSELS
LIBREVILLE

Some 14,000 people have fled violence in the Central African Republic and crossed into the Democratic Republic of Congo in less than a week, the United Nations said Friday.

The U.N. refugee agency (UNHCR) said it was "alarmed" about the displacement of 7,000 people from the southeast of the strife-torn country, adding that they were arriving "into a situation of little help and desperate need".

"The speed of arrivals and the very limited humanitarian presence in the area mean that people urgently need increased support," said UNHCR spokesperson William Spindler, adding that most of the refugees were women and children.

He said the agencies capacity for an emergency response is "severely stretched".

A further 7,000 refugees from the central CAR town of Bambari also poured into DRC, according to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence in Bambari on Monday and Tuesday night led to the deaths of a local NGO worker and midwife, and saw the town's police station and U.N. bases attacked by armed men, presumed to be linked to the Union for Peace in CAR (UPC) group.

The U.N. said it had resumed control of the city on Wednesday.

On Thursday a Mauritanian peacekeeper was killed and eight injured in an attack on a U.N. convoy near the southeastern town of Alindao.

The number of people from CAR fleeing to northern DRC had jumped even before the latest influx, the U.N. said, having risen from 102,000 to 182,000 in less than a year.

The U.N. has around 12,500 personnel deployed in Central Africa as part of its MINUSCA mission, one of the world body's largest peacekeeping forces.

The state controls only a small part of CAR's national territory. Armed groups clash in the provinces for control of resources, including diamonds, gold and livestock.

The violence has raised fears that the country, one of the most unstable in the world, could again plunge into a bloody sectarian conflict.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Nagano

Combine learning the language with winter sports, hiking and hot springs in the heart of the spectacular Japan Alps.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

6 Great Mobile Apps for Learning Basic Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon