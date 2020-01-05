Newsletter Signup Register / Login
14 killed in bus explosion in north Burkina Faso

OUAGADOUGOU, Burkina Faso

At least 14 civilians, mostly students, died Saturday after their bus hit an explosive device in northwestern Burkina Faso on the way back from a school break, according to a local official.

At least four others were also injured in the explosion on the Tougan axis in the Boucle du Mouhoun region, according to regional communications director Moumoula Arsene Kayaba.

The ages of the students wasn’t immediately known.

Saturday’s attack comes after gendarmeries on Friday killed at least a dozen gunmen who had attacked their units in Inata in the Soum province, according to a statement by Burkina Faso’s armed forces. Arms, ammunition and other materials were seized in the retaliation by Burkina Faso, it said.

Extremists have been increasing attacks and gaining ground in Burkina Faso’s north and east, displacing at least half a million people last year because of the insecurity.

Gunmen have targeted Inata before, killing one gendarme in October, and six others in September.

