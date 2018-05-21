Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

14-year-old pretends he's a NY cop, robs a legally blind man

0 Comments
By VERENA DOBNIK
NEW YORK

A wily 14-year-old boy who posed as a New York City police officer while snatching a legally blind man's wallet in a Manhattan subway station on pretense of helping him was arrested on Sunday.

His mother turned the baby-faced youth in to police nearly a week after authorities said he fled the subway station at 34th Street and Eighth Avenue, near Macy's, leaving his victim behind.

On May 14, police said he approached the 64-year-old man, identifying himself as an officer and offering to lead him through the station and past a turnstile to his train.

Surveillance video shows the man standing quietly as the teenager unzips his backpack and takes the wallet. The boy then bolts out with the wallet, which police said contained $85 cash and several credit cards. One card was charged $500 at a nearby store, police determined during an investigation that is ongoing.

Authorities released the video with the victim's face blurred out and several still images that led to Sunday's arrest. Though he looks younger than 14, judging by his face, police estimate the suspect is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs a hefty 150 lbs. In the video, he is wearing a dark blue shirt, black and white pants, boots and has his own backpack strapped on.

The teenager's name was not released because of his age, nor was the victim's. The boy faces charges of grand larceny and criminal impersonation of a police officer.

It was not immediately clear if the young suspect had an attorney, or whether he has been arraigned, appearing in court to admit or deny the alleged offense.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Learn Japanese in Kyoto

Live and study in the beautiful cultural capital of Japan.

Applications close June 1st

Apply Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Food and Drink

Nakatanidou Mochi Shop

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Otaku Time: 5 Anime to Binge on Netflix Japan Right Now

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Living The Zen Life As A Foreign Woman In An Old Akita Temple

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Lifestyle

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Photo Contest 2018: Our Top 10 Photos

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 19-20

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Imamiya Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Eikan-do (Zenrin-ji)

GaijinPot Travel