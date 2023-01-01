Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

15 dead, 47 injured in Mexico bus crash

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

Fifteen people are dead and 47 are being treated for their injuries after a bus carrying holiday season tourists flipped on a highway in Mexico’s Pacific coast state of Nayarit, authorities said Saturday.

Officials in the nearby state of Guanajuato said all the passengers were from the same city, Leon, in that state. It is not unusual for friends, relatives or neighbors in Mexico to pool their money to rent a bus for beach vacations.

Prosecutors in Nayarit said the accident occurred Friday, on a rural stretch of road. They said the dead included at least four children.

Local media said the travelers were returning from Guayabitos, a beach town north of Puerto Vallarta.

The causes of the crash were under investigation. Forty five of the injured were being treated at local hospitals, and there was no immediate information on the condition of the wounded.

In the past, such crashes have often been caused by poor maintenance of rental buses, bad weather or highway conditions, or speeding.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Letters from Japan: “Confusing Situation”

Savvy Tokyo

events

Happy New Year To Our Readers

Savvy Tokyo

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

events

This New Year: Tokyo Area Events For Dec 26, 2022-Jan 9, 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Japan Travel 101: Your First Trip in 2023

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Yokai that Embody the Spirit of Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Osechi Ryori: The Hidden Meanings Behind Japanese New Year Food

Savvy Tokyo

Christmas Eve Boyfriend: Unique Japanese Words and Phrases for The Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Keage Incline (Kyoto)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Christmas Culture Shock and the Ideal Holi-Date

Savvy Tokyo

winter

5 Tokyo Coat Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Winter 2022/2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japanese New Year Traditions: 10 Ways to Celebrate Like a Local

GaijinPot Blog