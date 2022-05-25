14 children, 1 teacher killed in Texas school shooting; 18-year-old gunman dead

An 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at a Texas elementary school, killing 14 children, one teacher and injuring others, Gov Greg Abbott said, adding that the gunman was dead.
It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade school since the shocking attack in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.
The gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle, Abbott said. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but said the shooter was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles (135 kilometers) west of San Antonio.
Abbott said the shooter was likely killed by responding officers but that the events were still being investigated. Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo said at a news conference that the gunman acted alone.
It was the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and occurred four years after a gunman fatally shot 10 people at Santa Fe High School in the Houston area.
”He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” said the governor, adding that two officers were shot and wounded but were expected to survive.
It was not immediately clear how many people, in addition to the dead, were wounded, but Arredondo said there were “several injuries.” Earlier, Uvalde Memorial Hospital said 13 children were taken there. Another hospital reported a 66-year-old woman was in critical condition.
Robb Elementary School has an enrollment of just under 600 students, and Arredondo said it serves students in the second, third and fourth grade. He did not provide ages of the children who were shot.
A heavy police presence surrounded the school Tuesday afternoon, with officers in heavy vests diverting traffic and FBI agents coming and going from the building.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden has been briefed on the school shooting on Air Force One as he returns from a five-day trip to Asia and would continue to receive updates. Jean-Pierre said Biden will deliver remarks Tuesday evening at the White House.
Uvalde is home to about 16,000 people and is the seat of government for Uvalde County. The town is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) from the border with Mexico. Robb Elementary is in a mostly residential neighborhood of modest homes. There is a funeral home across the street from the school.
The shooting in Texas came less than two weeks after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 Black shoppers and workers in what officials have described as a hate crime.
13 Comments
Mickelicious
Defend that one, NRA.
miss_oikawa
Well it's not really incomprehensible is it, when you get disturbed psychos with easy access to guns. It's a wonder it doesn't happen more often.
Well done America, protecting your citizens again. But yeah, you gotta wurrie about them furriners.
SuperLib
This will always be a permanent side effect of guns in America. The GOP will now going into battle mode to defend the gun that killed these children.
KariHaruka
The only G7 nation that has this issue....
For how much longer will Americans consider the 2nd Amendment to be more important than the lives of innocent children?
The UK banned the ownership of handguns in 1997, in response to public outcry after the Dunblane Massacre, and there hasn't been a school shooting in the UK since!
TokyoLiving
What kind of "first world country" are they believing themselves to be???..
This is sick, too sick, when are they going to do something to stop so much blood and death??..
Just to please some morons who love firearms and so that a domestic criminal organization such as the NRA continues to enrich itself with the death and suffering of an entire country...
And naive people who love weapons still justify tragedies like this..
All this blood and death is in the hands of the republican politics and the NRA..
You can't go to school, you can't go to the mall, you can't go to church, you can't go to the supermarket, nowhere are you safe, you can get caught in a shooting anywhere in that country..
Is this the price of "freedom"????..
This is not freedom, this is UNDERDEVELOPMENT..
Third world !!..
Thank God I don't live there..
Asiaman7
I’d prefer to live in a society without easy access to guns.
Carcharodon
Texas takes a spin this time on the Merry-go-round of misery. R.I.P little kids and their teacher. You paid the price for "freedom".
William Bjornson
In smaller, individual measure this is happening almost everywhere in the U.S. at this time. In Portland, Oregon. EVERY MORNING there is a report in the news of a new shooting, often a death, somewhere in what is a small U.S. city with "motive unknown, no suspects found". In larger cities it is becoming pandemic. The angermongers who seek to stoke political hostility in Americans for their own benefit without understanding the effectiveness of their new social tools have unleashed a wave of insanity in the U.S. which may not have even begun to peak as young people act out emotions they do not understand coming at them from their milieu of mindless militarism and police immunity from murder and the ready availability of deadly tools used without thought or remorse by their heroes in the hostile media that their 'realities' are so thoroughly embedded in. This is not a good time in America... and given those who are being selected for us as our 'leaders', regardless of political religion, it's just going to get worse...
Mr Kipling
These kind of attacks are easily preventable. Just make all lessons online at home and issue all students a military grade flak jacket and helmet. With an armed police guard outside every home.
Or you could just take away the assault rifles from mentally unstable people..... Or just do nothing but wring hands, and give a few thoughts and prayers as usual.
Mickelicious
Why not chip everyone and monitor their absolute everything?
Or you could grow a pair and ban the steel phallus altogether.
Peter Neil
Once again, after so many of these shootings, one side will say the problem is guns and the other side will say the problem is people.
But nothing ever changes.
The text of the Second Amendment reads in full: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.”
James Madison proposed the Second Amendment as a way to empower state militias, not only federal militia.
The Supreme Court held to the full text, including the context of militia for over 100 years.
The 5-4 decision to arbitrarily ignore the militia caveat with the context that everyone has universal rights to arm for self defense (mentioned nowhere in the Constitution) and states cannot place any limits has made the US the number two highest gun homicide country in the world.
And nothing will change after this shooting, regardless of how many children are murdered. We will see this over and over.
yamada1043
Another combination of firearms and mental illness in the United States of America … this has to stop.
Fighto!
Just another violent day in a horrible, failed state.
These massacres will continue to happen on a regular basis. The US is finished.
Rest in Peace to the poor little kids. Unloved and failed by the moronic adults of America.
Cricky
I bet the argument “if the teacher was armed it could have been stopped” will pop up. Or if the children had their own guns never would have happened?
it’s a school not a war zone. What the hell happened to the American dream.?
bass4funk
Why would they not? The left are preparing for screaming to get rid of guns.
The problem is deeper than guns and as I always say, the right is willing to sit down and discuss the issue and try to find possible solutions as to how best to deal with this serious problem effectively, but there cannot be any dialogue or discussion about guns if Liberals are willing to listen to the other side.
Mr Kipling
Mickelicious......
Too obvious. I think it would be a great idea but sadly its already been suggested and rejected. Something about the slave owning founding fathers having an idea years ago that cannot be changed...
How about scrapping PE in schools and instead having firearms lessons? Then issue every student with a rifle to protect themselves?
Or more thoughts and prayers...But really mean them this time?
dbsaiya
The GOP and the NRA will ride the storm out and send thoughts and prayers. Nothing happened after Sandy Hook or Stoneman Douglas. Yeah, right to life...country is in sick mode.