world

15-year-old girl stabbed to death at California high school

8 Comments
STOCKTON, Calif.

A 15-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday on a high school campus by a man who had targeted her for the attack, authorities said.

The girl was stabbed several times at about 11 a.m. at Stagg High School in Stockton in California's Central Valley and died at a hospital, Stockton Unified School District Superintendent John Ramirez Jr. said at a news conference.

Her name wasn't immediately released.

The attacker, a man in his 40s, was quickly detained. His name was not released.

The man drove to the school and went through a campus gate, police said.

He attacked before security and staff could stop him, Ramirez said.

“We definitely will be re-evaluating” campus security, he said.

The school was placed on lockdown after the stabbing.

The teenager was targeted, school district officials said, but there was no immediate word on how the man knew the teen.

A motive for the killing remains under investigation, police said.

Tragic. Condolences offered to her family, friends, school & community. No further details at this time about this adult targeting a child at a public school. Mental health appears to be the paramount issue.

Still, many won’t resist the opportunity to turn it into a gun rights/abolition debate and their sounding board for some partisan politics.

Still, many won’t resist the opportunity to turn it into a gun rights/abolition debate and their sounding board for some partisan politics.

Exactly.

Wait for more details to come out, to establish the relationship which caused him to hunt her down. This was not a mentally ill person, but someone with full clear intent and malice aforethought. A mentally ill person would have randomly slain anyone.

The old same pattern. After squeezing enough out of him she left that older sugar daddy for a favorite classmate or even the class clown, local hero or quarterback there.

Still, many won’t resist the opportunity to turn it into a gun rights/abolition debate

I'm tempted. A nutter with a knife versus a nutter with a gun. Which would you prefer in your daughter's school?

The old same pattern. After squeezing enough out of him she left that older sugar daddy for a favorite classmate or even the class clown, local hero or quarterback there.

Or it was a family member. Or a crazy. Or any of an infinite number of other possibilities.

Never bring a gun to a knife fight!

