17 killed in shooting spree at Florida high school

A 19-year-old gunman returned to a Florida high school where he had once been expelled for disciplinary reasons and opened fire with an assault-style rifle on Wednesday, killing 17 people before he was arrested by police, authorities said.
The violence erupted shortly before dismissal at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, about 45 miles (72 km) north of Miami. Live television footage showed students streaming out of the building as dozens of police and emergency services personnel swarmed the area.
The gunman was identified as Nikolaus Cruz, who previously attended the school and was expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons, Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said at a news briefing hours later. Officially initially misspelled the suspect's first name as Nikolas but later corrected it.
"It's a horrific situation," Broward County Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie told reporters separately.
The gunman surrendered to police without a struggle, Israel said. Investigators believe he was armed with an AR-15-style rifle and had multiple magazines of ammunition, according to the sheriff.
"It's catastrophic," Israel said. "There really are no words."
Twelve of the dead were killed inside the school, two others just outside, one more on the street and two other victims died of their injuries at a hospital, Israel said. He said the victims comprised a mixture of students and adults.
The Valentine's Day bloodshed in the Miami suburb of gated communities with palm- and shrub-lined streets was the latest outbreak of gun violence that has become a regular occurrence at schools and college campuses across the United States over the past several years.
It was the 18th shooting in a U.S. school so far this year, according to gun control group Everytown for Gun Safety. That tally includes suicides and incidents when no one was injured, as well as the January shooting in which a 15-year-old gunman killed two fellow students at a Benton, Kentucky, high school.
Staff and students told local media that a fire alarm went off around the time the shooting started, sparking chaos as some 3,300 students at the school first headed into hallways before teachers herded them back into classrooms, to seek shelter in closets.
Kyle Yeoward, a 16-year-old junior, told Reuters he was in the bathroom on the second floor of a building when he heard two shots.
"He let loose on the freshman building," Yeoward said.
CBS News posted a brief clip of cell phone video footage the network said was taken from inside a classroom, showing what appeared to be several students. A rapid series of loud gunshots are heard amid hysterical screaming and someone yelling, “Oh my God.”
McKenzie Hartley, 19, who identified herself as the sister of a student at the school described the scene in a text message to Reuters: "She heard him shooting through the windows of classrooms and two students were shot."
Anguished parents checked on their children.
"It is just absolutely horrifying. I can't believe this is happening," Lissette Rozenblat, whose daughter goes to the school, told CNN. Her daughter called her to say she was safe but the student also told her mother she heard the cries of a person who was shot.
Televised images showed dozens of students, their arms in the air, weaving their way between law enforcement officers with heavy weapons and helmets, and large numbers of emergency vehicles including police cars, ambulances and fire trucks.
The school had recently held a meeting to discuss what to do in such an attack, Ryan Gott, a 15-year-old freshman told CNN.
"My prayers and condolences to the families of the victims of the terrible Florida shooting," U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. "No child, teacher or anyone else should ever feel unsafe in an American school."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.
Daniel Naumoff
The same as Japanese matri-patri-infanticide, really. It happens, it's disgusting, everyone grieves, lives are lost, someone talks about it for some days. Reset. The cycle keeps on going.
Toasted Heretic
Again and again it happens. Horrific and sadly predictable.
Reckless
The right to bear arms is not an ultimate right and needs to be trimmed.
Tommy Jones
Exactly. The right to bear arms is a fundamental right, like freedom of speech, but that doesn't mean it cannot be regulated. It means the government must have a compelling reason to regulate it (protecting students) and must use the least restrictive means to regulate it.
Schopenhauer
Shootings and drugs are common articles in American medias. Yet, they never prohibit guns. If it is because they cannot trust others since America is a melting pot, Japan should remain conservative about immigration.
Luddite
Another day, another school shooting in the US. And so it continues........
CrazyJoe
As a 65 year old man who has seen a lot, watching 13 to 18 year olds running from the school with hands in the air like criminals makes me cry.
Dango bong
sometimes glad I live in Japan
PTownsend
Once again RIP to those innocents whose lives were taken, condolences to all who were close to them, and speedy recover to all who were injured.
Once again thank you to the police and all emergency responders. I’m sorry that you once again had to stop what you were doing to deal with another gun nut gone mad.
Once again I’m sorry that the community at large will have to pay for the police, emergency services, medial and judicial costs resulting from this. INCREASE TAXES ON ALL GUN AND AMMO PURCHASES! Make the gun USERS pay for their fellow user’s crimes.
In other words, Trump knows included in his base are the NRA, the hugely profitable gun industries they represent, and gun huggers. He’ll continue to pander to them and do nothing to limit in any way their access to even more guns and ammo. Except offer prayers. (Whatever that means)
The NRA’s connections to Russians should come as no surprise to anyone. Both are doing their respective best to bring the country down.
https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2018-02-07/the-nra-should-disclose-any-russian-ties
PTownsend
I wish I could agree, but each time a 'sensible response' is offered to the gun communities, it's met with a shrill response from the NRA. A case in point: the state of Washington wanted to restrict the importation and sell of ivory. The NRA and the gun communities were outraged, because that would mean they'd no longer be able to have ivory handle weapons. How about bump stocks?
Dango bong
you all can argue how great guns are and how kids and psychos can buy them, I will live here not worrying if my kid will get shot up at school
Lizz
No one is arguing guns should not be regulated, even Justice Scalia argued for that, and I'm sure more after this incident with 15 or 16 kids dead.
Tom
More kids probably would have been saved if they hid rather than checked on their cell phones for texting friends.
katsu78
A routine perusal of right-wing talking points on the issue will show a large number of people arguing exactly that, either explicitly in those words or implicitly by opposing every sensible gun regulation ever proposed.
PTownsend
No one? Even on this forum that's not what I've read. What percent of gun owners 'yell' the '...cold, dead hands' slogan. Please don't try to suggest that all gun owners have 'sensible responses' to the issue. And please don't expect people who can mimic the sound of a sucking chest wound and who have attended a funeral and watched 3 young children bawl their eyes at their mother's funeral to accept the everyone needs guns argument. And please don't even begin to say 'we shouldn't reason emotionally'. We ALL do.
ThePBot
Goodness, it's only February.
Gun control. End of.
SuperLib
Nothing will change. Thoughts and prayers. Moving on.
kwatt
America seems cursed by guns. This is guns country's destiny. More tragedies would happen in future unless giving up guns.
Toasted Heretic
The answer, according to some, is more guns in the classroom and that Japan should remain conservative as regards immigration.
I kid you not.
What a strange and sad world we live in.
Dango bong
For non-Americans it might be hard to understand but the problem is actually simple. Guns have been legal in the US since the Boston Tea Party days because people needed to defend their homes from the British red coats. Now though, the argument is we can pass all the laws we want but if only the good people fillow then the bad people will be the only ones with guns. Which is true.
Frankly it is too late to ban guns. Which is why I live here where can send my child to school with the ease of mind that he won't get slaughtered by a mentally ill clown while he is at school. Thank goodness
cleo
it's only February.
In fact it's only the middle of February. An average of 12 shootings a month, 144 per year...
No. 1 in all the wrong things.
Lizz
I don't know what to say. What regulations are you looking for ? No one is for an underaged maniac threatening to kill people all over the Internet having access to firearms. It could also turn out to involve terrorism or an unknown political motive.
BurakuminDes
Yet another shameful day for a nation falling apart. Rest in Peace to all those innocent children. Eternal hell to those who do not support gun restrictions.
bass4funk
Tragic, tragic, my heart goes out to all the families. At least they were able to apprehend the shooter. Florida is a death penalty state, so let the justice system take its course, this individual will stand trial and pay for his horrific crimes.
We don’t know yet what the motivating factor was in this shooting, what gun, how many rounds it holds, did he have a mental problem. The debate about banning guns, if it comes up (and it will, no doubt) we shall see. But until then, we shouldn’t rush to judgement.
browny1
What on earth are you talking about? Please explain!
SaikoPhysco
The real culprits are both Liberal and Conservative.... both act like they care but neither really does anything but cater to greed. The Liberal culprit is Hollywood... at least in my opinion it is. For decades Hollywood has promoted gun violence on an ever increasing level. On the Conservative side... it is the National Rifle Association which has fought tooth and nail to preserve unfettered access to guns and even military style automatic weapons for all Americans.
Kiera Hohne
It's the killings that go On and On my friend, and it is never going to end.
browny1
More Americans have died from domestic guns than the total of all American war deaths.
In fact at the current level it's like a Vietnam or Korean war per year. The statistics are staggering.
Yet the "It's Our Right-ists" keep refering to an archaic good old # 2 - the right to bear arms.
That's the scariest thing.
kawabegawa198
It's a shame none of the teachers were packing so that one of them could have taken the shooter out quickly.
Haaa Nemui
Why on earth do you keep bringing up Japan in totally irrelevant ways? There is nothing the same about it at all. I get that you don't like Japan and feel the need to impart your wisdom if that's what it can be called but it's irrelevant. Just stop already.
BurakuminDes
Absolute fool - just like your "President". Please dont ever come to Japan and inflict your mad ideas on us.
cleo
Poor American kids, growing up in a society where the 'grown-ups' insist their right to shoot bambi is reason enough to turn every school into a potential bloodbath
No, we shouldn't rush to judgement, must we? This killer may have had a perfectly sound reason for walking into a school and shooting kids. (rolls eyes)
Obviously he was a looney, no one else but a looney would think it was a good idea to shoot up a school.
So you have two problems; too many loonies in your society, and too easy access to guns for all those loonies.
Do something about it.
Laguna
Trump is likely as sincere about that as he is about his newfound concern over domestic violence. A few days from now, after the NRA and their cohorts have devised some sort of explanation that, like, totally doesn't involve the overwhelming presence of guns on America's streets, this talking point will be parroted on Fox, Trump will watch it, and that will become his new opinion.
In fact, if my kids had gone to school in America, I would have advised them that the SHOULD feel unsafe. Reality talks from parents always trump fairy tales.
Toasted Heretic
Exactly. What's needed every morning is shooting practice for both teachers and students alike. They can be graded on it, as well. If a teacher or student fails, they can be expelled.
Of course, occasionally, when a shooter goes off - disciplining students, students fighting students, students fighting teachers, teachers molesting students - these incidents will have to be factored into grading and success rates.
bass4funk
I don’t know that would be the best solution and I’m a very strong supporter and member of the NRA, however I do think there needs to be other backups and options that can and should equalize the situation or at least give the teachers and faculty members the upper hand so that we have less of these tragedies.
Eppee
And ? What's going to change ?
What good will be out of killing that guy, expect merely primal vengeance ?
1glenn
When is the last time someone killed 17 teenagers at a school in Japan or Australia? Oh, that's right, it is harder to get guns in those countries, so it doesn't happen.
Nick in Japan
@1glenn, you clearing have no idea about Australia then mate, trust me getting firearms in Oz is just as easy as the US, we just are not mental like the guys in the US.
bass4funk
We shouldn’t.
But knowing that he’s a loon is obvious, but what moved him to do such a horrific crime, what was the catalyst that pushed him over the edge. These are questions that must be answered.
I think we have too many loons that’s for sure and they shouldn’t have access to guns, we need more mental facilities, that would help a lot, it’s a start.
maybeperhapsyes
Sad
That's all I can think to say.
RIP
Tommy Jones
A question for those advocating teachers having their own weapons: Do you know how much training is needed in order to react to an active shooter situation without causing more carnage?
The answer: So much training that it would not allow the teacher's time to teach. The military and law enforcement are the only segment of society that are able to appropriately respond to such a dynamic situation, and even they cause collateral damage.
Tommy Jones
A more realistic/obtainable start would be strict federal firearms control laws. Identifying the mentally ill is far more difficult than identifying who buys what kinds of firearms.
theeastisred
Americans love guns. Guns equal shooting and killing. Therefore, Americans love shooting and killing. Can anyone fault that logic?
MrBum
Yeah, let's lock up people who MIGHT be dangerous instead of taking away the weapons that ARE.
Either way, that's not the first time I've heard that solution. I've never seen pro-gun politicians act toward it though.
Toasted Heretic
So many billions spent on combatting terrorism but missing and/or ignoring the terror that goes on in American streets and schools nearly every day.
Some of my comments are sarcastic today. If that seems indifferent of me, it's not meant to be.
Just despairing at yet more loss of life.
And the refusal to move on the gun issue.
therougou
No, the question that must be answered is how this lunatic that got expelled from school got his hands on an AR-15-style rifle. And why people like you think that is perfectly OK.
Kidas Dom
Too bad the shooter was arrested. I'm sure an official story explaining how he shot at police and went down under a rain of bullets would not be investigated thoroughly.