 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
South Africa Mass Shootings
This photo supplied by the South Africa Police Services (SAPS) shows the scene where seventeen people were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other Friday night in Lusikisiki, South Africa, police said Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. (South African Police Services via AP)
world

17 people killed in 2 mass shootings in same town in South Africa

0 Comments
By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
JOHANNESBURG

Seventeen people, including 15 women, were killed in two mass shootings that took place in close proximity to each other in a rural town in South Africa, police said Saturday.

A search was underway for the suspects, national police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said in a statement. The victims were 15 women and two men, she said. One other person was in critical condition in the hospital.

The shootings took place Friday night in the town of Lusikisiki in Eastern Cape province in southeastern South Africa. Video released by police showed that the shootings occurred at two houses in the same neighborhood, which is a collection of rural homesteads on the outskirts of the town.

Twelve women and a man were killed in one house and three women and a man were killed in the other house, police said.

Four women, one man and a 2-month-old baby survived.

“A manhunt has been launched to apprehend those behind these heinous killings,” Mathe said.

Local media reported that the people were attending a family gathering at the time of the shooting, but the motive for the killings remains unknown.

Police minister Senzo Mchunu told a media briefing on Saturday that a team of detectives and forensic experts had been deployed.

“We have full faith and confidence in the team that has been deployed to crack this case and find these criminals. Either they hand themselves over or we will fetch them ourselves,” Mchunu said.

South Africa, a country of 62 million, recorded 12,734 homicides in the first six months of this year, according to official crime statistics from the police. That’s an average of more than 70 a day. Firearms are by far the biggest cause of deaths in those cases.

Mass shootings have become increasingly common in recent years, sometimes targeting people in their homes

Ten members of the same family, including seven women and a 13-year-old boy, were killed in a mass shooting at their home in the neighboring KwaZulu-Natal province in April 2023.

Firearm laws are reasonably strict in South Africa, but authorities have often pointed to the large number of illegal, unregistered guns in circulation as a major problem.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

Win farm-fresh ice cream, organic vegetables and more from local farms and businesses in Niseko. Sponsored by the Hilton Niseko Village.

Enter by Oct 4th

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Is Nagoya the Best Place to Live in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Top 5 Tokyo Fall Fashion Shoe Trends For 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Shirabu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo