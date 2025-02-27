 Japan Today
Thailand Bus Crash
An investigator inspects the accident site where a bus travelling from northern Thailand overturned in eastern Prachinburi province, killing multiple people on Wednesday Feb 26, 2025. (Department of Land Transport via AP)
world

18 dead in a bus crash in eastern Thailand

BANGKOK

A chartered bus overturned in eastern Thailand early Wednesday morning, killing 18 people and injuring 31, officials said.

The accident occurred in Prachinburi province during an overnight journey from northern Thailand to coastal Rayong province for a municipal study tour.

The Department of Land Transport said it would coordinate with police in investigating the latest road accident and would intensify inspections of all public transport vehicles to ensure they meet safety standards.

Road safety is a major problem in Thailand, which according to the World Health Organization ranks ninth out of 175 member countries for road traffic deaths.

The issue was highlighted in October last year, after 23 young students and teachers died in a horrific bus fire while on a school field trip. Negligent maintenance and inspections were suspected of contributing to the tragedy.

In December 2023, a bus crash in the western province of Prachuap Khiri Khan killed 14 people and injured more than 30 others. The vehicle was carrying 49 people when it ran off the road and hit a tree. Police investigated the possibility that its driver had fallen asleep.

