Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

18 girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Niger, official says

2 Comments
NIAMEY, Niger

A regional deputy official in Niger says that 18 girls have been kidnapped from two different villages by suspected Boko Haram militants.

Lamido Harouna Moumouni said 24 attackers abducted 15 girls in the village of Blaharde early Saturday and three other girls in the village of Bague. This is not far from where suspected extremists killed at least seven people at a French drilling company's site Wednesday, and near Nigeria's border.

Moumouni asked the government do "everything possible to secure this population, including through dialogue with Boko Haram," saying people will leave.

Two years ago, about 39 women were kidnapped in Ngalewa in the same region.

Nigeria-based Boko Haram has killed and kidnapped thousands of people in its nine-year insurgency, crossing into Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Travel in Japan: Sengan-en, Kagoshima

2 Comments
Login to comment

Animals. No other words.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Animals. No other words.

They’d describe infidels as living like ‘animals’ from the teachings of their faith.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink with world-famous chicken rice!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Learn

Tweet of the Week

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Nov. 23-25

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

3 Things to Know About the Blockbuster Japanese Movie ‘One Cut of the Dead’

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Siri Siri: An Elegant Fusion Of Modern Jewelry And Japanese Craftsmanship

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Live

Japan’s Cybersecurity Minister Admits He Has Never Used Computer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Explore

5 Misconceptions About the Trains in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Café Etranger Narad

Explore

10 Places To Experience the Best of Autumn in Japan

GaijinPot Blog