Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

18 migrants killed, and 29 injured in a bus crash in southern Mexico

0 Comments
MEXICO CITY

At least 18 migrants from Venezuela and Peru died early Friday in a bus crash in southern Mexico, authorities said.

Mexico's National Immigration Institute said the dead include two women and three children, and that 29 people were injured. There was no immediate information on their condition.

Photos distributed by the institute showed the bus rolled over onto its side on a curvy section of highway in the southern state of Oaxaca. The cause of the crash on the town of San Pablo Huitzo, near the border with the neighboring state of Puebla, is under investigation.

The institute said a total of 55 migrants, mostly from Venezuela, were aboard the vehicle.

It was the latest in a series of migrant deaths in Mexico amid a surge in migrants traveling toward the U.S. border. Because migration agents often raid regular buses, migrants and smugglers often seek out risky forms of transportation, like unregulated buses, trains or freight trucks.

Last week, 10 Cuban migrants died and 17 others were seriously injured after a freight truck they were riding in crashed on a highway in the neighboring state of Chiapas, near the border with Guatemala.

The National Immigration Institute said all of the dead Cuban migrants were women, and one of them was under 18.

The Institute said the driver of the vehicle had apparently been speeding and lost control of the truck, which was carrying 27 migrants at the time. The driver fled the scene.

Mexican authorities generally prohibit migrants without proper documents from buying tickets for regular buses, so those without the money to hire smugglers often hire poorly-driven, poorly-maintained buses that speed to avoid being stopped. Or they walk along the side of highways, hitching rides aboard passing trucks.

Last week, a truck flipped over on a highway in Chiapas, killing two Central American migrants and injuring another 27. And two Central American migrants died last week after trying to board a moving train in the state of Coahuila near the Texas border.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

5 Stunning Fall Flower Gardens in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Rakusuien Tea House

GaijinPot Travel

Tokyo

The Best 24-Hour Coffee Shops and Internet Cafes in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Events

What is The Nara Deer Antler-Cutting Ceremony?

GaijinPot Blog

20 Halloween Afternoon Teas in Tokyo 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Kyushu Ceramic Museum

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

5 Must-Visit Cosmos Gardens in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: French Influence & Elegance in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Restaurant Buffets in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

More Essential Items for Your New Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog