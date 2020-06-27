Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

Teenager sentenced for tossing child from atop London museum

0 Comments
By DANICA KIRKA
LONDON

A mentally ill 18-year-old who was said to have a big smile on his face after throwing a 6-year-old boy off the 10th floor viewing platform at London's Tate Modern art gallery will spend at least 15 years in custody for attempted murder - and may never be released, a judge said Friday.

Jonty Bravery of Ealing in west London admitted in December that he hurled the boy off the balcony. The French child, who was not identified, survived the 100-foot (30-meter) fall but suffered catastrophic injuries, including a bleed on the brain. He remains in a wheelchair and needs round-the-clock care.

“The fear he (the victim) must have experience,d and the horror his parents felt are beyond imagination,’’ said Central Criminal Court Judge Maura McGowan. “You had intended to kill someone that day. You almost killed that 6-year-old boy.”

McGowan acknowledged expert evidence that Bravery presents “a grave and immediate risk to the public.”

“You will spend the greater part - if not all - of your life detained. ... You may never be released,” she said.

Bravery watched the hearing the 20-minute hearing via video link from Broadmoor Hospital. He sat impassively, and occasionally placed his hands behind his head.

The outdoor viewing area and a rooftop bar sit atop the Tate Modern, which is Britain’s national gallery of international modern art. Visitors to the open terrace get free panoramic views of the British capital.

Bravery stalked potential victims before scooping the boy up and over the railings after the child had skipped slightly ahead of his family.

Closed camera footage of the Aug. 4 attack showed Bravery backing away from the railing.

“He can be seen to be smiling, with his arms raised. At one point, he appears to shrug and laugh.” prosecutor Deanna Heer said. She said he turned to the boy’s father and said, “Yes I am mad.”

The family returned to France, and did not attend Friday's hearing.

“Words cannot express the horror and fear his actions have brought up on us and our son who now, six months on, is wondering why he’s in hospital,’’ the boy's parents said in a statement. “How can he not see in every stranger a potential ‘villain’ who could cause him immense pain and suffering?”

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Wheelchair Women Are Changing The Dialogue Around Disability In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 25, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Five Places To Make Mom Friends In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Events

List of Canceled Events in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog

You Should Learn These Basic Japanese Job Interview Questions

GaijinPot Blog

Apartments to rent for less than ¥70,000 in Shibuya—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japan’s Love Hotels: 10 Hotels To Suit Every Taste

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Top 10 Things To Do In Shodoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends That Are Taking Over Summer 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Drag Queens of Tokyo: How I Became a Nonbinary Drag Performer in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Ishikawa

GaijinPot Travel