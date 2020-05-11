Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Iranian frigate "Jamaran" is seen during naval drills in December 2019 Photo: IRIB TV/AFP/File
world

19 dead as Iran warship hit by 'friendly fire' in tense Gulf

1 Comment
By Amir Havasi
TEHRAN

An Iranian warship was hit by a friendly fire missile during naval exercises, killing 19 sailors, state media and the army said Monday, amid tensions with the U.S. in Gulf waters.

The incident involving the Konarak vessel occurred on Sunday afternoon near Bandar-e Jask, off the southern coast of the Islamic republic, state television said on its website.

"The vessel was hit after moving a practice target to its destination and not creating enough distance between itself and the target," said the channel.

The armed forces said in a statement that 19 crewmen were killed and 15 injured.

It said the Konarak had been involved in an "accident" during the exercises, without elaborating.

The vessel had been towed ashore for "technical investigations", it added, calling on people to "avoid speculation" until further information is released.

Tasnim news agency said in an English-language tweet that the Konarak was hit by the missile fired by another Iranian warship.

The vessel had been hit by "'friendly fire' after Moudge-class frigate Jamaran accidentally shot (it) with a missile during live firing exercise in Jask area of #PersianGulf waters".

The 15 injured were hospitalised in Sistan and Baluchistan, said Mohammad-Mehran Aminifard, head of the province's medical university.

Two of the sailors were in intensive care, he told the semi-official news agency ISNA.

The Konarak is a logistical support vessel made in the Netherlands and purchased by Iran before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

Weighing 447 tons and 47 meters long, the Hendijan-class vessel is equipped with four cruise missiles, according to state television.

It was not immediately clear how many crew members were on board the warship at the time of the accident.

Iran and its arch enemy the United States have traded barbs in the past year over a spate of incidents involving their forces in the sensitive Gulf waters.

Their latest high-seas confrontation came on April 15, when the United States claimed Iranian boats had "harassed" its navy ships in the waterway.

U.S. President Donald Trump then tweeted that he had ordered the U.S. Navy to "shoot down and destroy any and all Iranian gunboats if they harass our ships at sea".

Tensions have escalated since 2018 when Trump withdrew the United States from a multinational accord that froze Iran's nuclear program and reimposed crippling sanctions on its economy.

Iran's armed forces in January mistakenly shot down a Kiev-bound Boeing 737 passenger jet shortly after takeoff from Tehran, killing all 176 people aboard.

The military admitted to the catastrophic error, saying it came as Iran's air defenses were on high alert after firing a barrage of missiles at U.S. troops stationed in Iraq.

Iran launched the missiles in retaliation for the United States' killing of its top general Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike days before that.

1 Comment
wow, 2 "Trump references" and 4 "United States" references.

In an article about Iran blowing up their own stuff all by themselves.

I am certainly glad the US had nothing to do with it.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

It appears that the Jamaran got a bit excited and fired their new toy before the other ship could clear the area. Trigger happy bunch.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Glad they used it on themselves instead of a US warship. I dont need people in here screaming that "Trump started a war to deflect from (insert: liberal issue of the day)!!!

As a military man, I do respect the sailors who gave their lives in service.

so RIP to the Iranian sailors and condolences to their families, terrible accident. I wont be having the same thoughts if they try to shoot it at US ships though.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

