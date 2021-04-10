Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

195 arrested in vast international human trafficking sweep

0 Comments
PARIS

Interpol says police in Africa and Europe arrested 195 people and rescued nearly 500 victims of human trafficking in a vast crackdown on criminal networks led by the France-based international law enforcement agency.

Interpol said in a statement Friday that Morocco hosted the March 28-April 2 operation, which involved 24 countries exchanging intelligence and support from the International Organization for Migration and other international groups.

The 195 people arrested were accused of human trafficking, migrant smuggling, document fraud, drug offenses or other crimes.

Interpol said the y included people in Sudan suspected of trafficking migrants to the Middle East and exploiting children in factories, people in Spain suspected of smuggling Africans to Europe, and Chinese citizens in South Africa suspected of exploiting Malawian migrants.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Retiring in Japan: What’s the Best Strategy?

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of The Week #125: The Go-To Gotou Campaign 

GaijinPot Blog

Education

Nishimachi International School Welcomes Parents To Its Virtual Open Campus

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Miyazaki

GaijinPot Travel

Yamaguchi

GaijinPot Travel

Kumamoto

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

Battling Ingrained Sexism in the Japanese Workplace

Savvy Tokyo

Linemo, Ahamo, Povo or Rakuten Un-Limit: Which New Phone Plan is Right for You?

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘Who To Pick?’ and ‘A Girls’ Bar’?

Savvy Tokyo

Castles

Iwakuni Castle

GaijinPot Travel