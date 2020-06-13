Newsletter Signup Register / Login
COVID-19 INFORMATION What you need to know about the coronavirus if you are living in Japan or planning a visit.
world

1st city in US named for Columbus puts his statue in storage

0 Comments
COLUMBIA, SC

The first city in the United States named for Christopher Columbus has removed a statue of the explorer and placed it in storage for safekeeping after it was vandalized several times in a week.

Workers in Columbia, South Carolina, dismembered the statue early Friday, and by mid-morning only the feet were attached to the pedestal at Riverfront Park.

The statue will be stored until citizens, the Columbia City Council and other officials can have a comprehensive discussion about what to do next, Mayor Steve Benjamin said.

The mayor said he didn't want the fate of the Columbus statue to be decided by protesters destroying it in the middle of the night.

Statues of Columbus, who came to North America in 1492, have been torn down by protesters in other cities who said the explorer started European colonization which exploited and led to the deaths of millions of native people on the continent.

The South Carolina State Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution gave the city the statue. Benjamin notified that group and the Order of the Sons of Italy that he was putting the statue in storage.

Columbia was named in 1786 for the female representation of Columbus. It won an 11-7 vote over the name Washington in the South Carolina Senate.

South Carolina has a law protecting historic monuments from being taken down or altered without a two-thirds vote of the General Assembly.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Aichi

GaijinPot Travel

A Day in the Life of a Frustrated Eikaiwa Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Apartments to rent for less than ¥40,000 in Osaka—June 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping

Best Adult Shops in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: Using An Air Conditioner

Savvy Tokyo

Recipes

Savvy Sips: Ginger-Genmai Gin and Tonic

Savvy Tokyo

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 23, 2020

GaijinPot Blog