 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This is not the first time Lithuania has closed border crossings with Belarus in respons to 'hybrid attacks' Image: AFP
world

2,000 trucks stuck in Belarus after Lithuania closes border: association

0 Comments
VILNIUS, Lithuania

Some 2,000 trucks were stranded Friday in Belarus after Lithuania closed its border in response to recent airspace disruptions, a truckers association said.

Dozens of balloons loaded with illegal cigarettes entered Lithuania's airspace last week, forcing the temporary closure of airports in the capital Vilnius and Kaunas, affecting numerous flights and thousands of passengers.

Vilnius and the European Union denounced the incidents as a "hybrid attack".

"Around 2,000 trucks are stranded in Belarus," Oleg Tarasov, vice president of Linava, the Lithuanian road carriers' association, told AFP on Friday.

"The Belarusians have seized all Lithuanian vehicles and are not allowing them to leave (the border area). We are being held hostage, our goods are being held hostage," he said.

An estimated 60 million euros ($69 million) in assets are currently stuck in Belarus, according to Tarasov, who warned such delays could cause around 18 million euros in monthly losses.

The Linava official criticised the government for not consulting or informing road carriers ahead of the closure, which affects cross-border freight transport.

Lithuania's logistics sector employs some 54,000 drivers who operate around 56,000 trucks, according to data provided by the association.

Lithuania, a NATO and European Union member, shut its last two border crossings with Belarus until November 30 in response to last week's incident.

Four other border crossings with Belarus were closed in 2023 and 2024 due to security concerns after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Neighbouring Poland also temporarily shut its border with Belarus in September when Minsk hosted Russia-led military exercises, and has since reopened only some crossings.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 More Creepy Unsolved Mysteries from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Sandankyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel