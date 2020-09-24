2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests

Hours after a Kentucky grand jury brought no charges against Louisville police for Breonna Taylor's death and protesters took to the streets, authorities said two officers were shot and wounded Wednesday night during the demonstrations expressing anger over the killings of Black people at the hands of police.
Interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said a suspect was in custody but did not offer details about whether that person was participating in the demonstrations. He says both officers are expected to recover, and one is undergoing surgery.
He says the officers were shot after investigating reports of gunfire at an intersection where there was a large crowd.
Several shots rang out as protesters in downtown Louisville tried to avoid police blockades, moving down an alleyway as officers lobbed pepper balls, according to an Associated Press journalist. People covered their ears, ran away and frantically looked for places to hide. Police with long guns swarmed the area, then officers in riot gear and military-style vehicles blocked off roadways.
The violence comes after prosecutors said two officers who fired their weapons at Taylor, a Black woman, were justified in using force to protect themselves after they faced gunfire from her boyfriend. The only charges were three counts of wanton endangerment against fired Officer Brett Hankison for shooting into a home next to Taylor's with people inside.
The FBI is still investigating potential violations of federal law in connection with the raid at Taylor's home on March 13.
Ben Crump, a lawyer for Taylor's family, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” immediately marched through the streets.
Scuffles broke out between police and protesters, and some were arrested. Officers fired flash bangs and a few small fires burned in a square that's been at the center of protests, but it had largely cleared out ahead of a nighttime curfew as demonstrators marched through other parts of downtown Louisville. Dozens of patrol cars blocked the city’s major thoroughfare and more police arrived after the officer was shot.
Demonstrators also marched in cities like New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Atlanta and Philadelphia.
Taylor, an emergency medical worker, was shot multiple times by white officers who entered her home on a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation. State Attorney General Daniel Cameron, however, said the investigation showed the officers announced themselves before entering. The warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there, and no drugs were found inside.
Along with the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota, Taylor’s case became a major touchstone for nationwide protests that have drawn attention to entrenched racism and demanded police reform. Taylor’s image has been painted on streets, emblazoned on protest signs and silk-screened on T-shirts worn by celebrities. Several prominent African American celebrities joined those urging that the officers be charged.
The announcement drew sadness, frustration and anger that the grand jury did not go further. The wanton endangerment charges each carry a sentence of up to five years.
Morgan Julianna Lee, a high school student in Charlotte, North Carolina, watched the announcement at home.
“It’s almost like a slap in the face,” the 15-year-old said by phone. “If I, as a Black woman, ever need justice, I will never get it.”
Gov. Andy Beshear, a Democrat, said he authorized a limited deployment of the National Guard. Beshear also urged Cameron, the state attorney general, to post online all the evidence that could be released without affecting the charges filed.
“Those that are currently feeling frustration, feeling hurt, they deserve to know more,” he said.
The case exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans and the laws under which those officers are charged, which regularly favor police and do not often result in steep criminal accusations.
At a news conference, Cameron spoke to that disconnect: “Criminal law is not meant to respond to every sorrow and grief.”
“But my heart breaks for the loss of Miss Taylor. ... My mother, if something was to happen to me, would find it very hard,” he added, choking up.
But Cameron, who is the state's first Black attorney general, said the officers acted in self-defense after Taylor's boyfriend fired at them. He added that Hankison and the two other officers who entered Taylor’s apartment announced themselves before entering — and so did not execute the warrant as “no knock,” according to the investigation. The city has since banned such warrants.
“According to Kentucky law, the use of force by (Officers Jonathan) Mattingly and (Myles) Cosgrove was justified to protect themselves," he said. "This justification bars us from pursuing criminal charges in Miss Breonna Taylor’s death.”
Cameron said an FBI crime lab determined that Cosgrove fired the bullet that killed Taylor.
Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, opened fire when police burst in, hitting Mattingly. Walker told police he heard knocking but didn’t know who was coming in and fired in self-defense.
Cameron, who is a Republican, is a protégé of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and has been tagged by some as his heir apparent. His was also one of 20 names on President Donald Trump’s list to fill a future Supreme Court vacancy.
At a news conference, Trump read a statement from Cameron saying “justice is not often easy.” He praised both Cameron's handling of the case and the governor calling up of the National Guard.
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden told reporters that he didn’t have enough information on the decision to comment fully but warned protesters to stay peaceful.
“Do not sully her memory or her mother’s by engaging in any violence,” he said.
Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate and a former prosecutor, also told reporters she hadn't fully read the decision.
“But there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserved justice yesterday, today and tomorrow, so I’ll review it,” she said.
Hankison was fired on June 23. A termination letter sent by interim Louisville Police Chief Robert Schroeder said he had violated procedures by showing “extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly” fired his weapon.
Mattingly, Cosgrove and the detective who sought the warrant, Joshua Jaynes, were placed administrative reassignment.
Last week, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor's mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million and enact police reforms.
oldman_13
Disgusting beyond words.
A young Black woman is killed by overzealous cops and not one of them is charged with her actual death. Only one officer gets charged with something about being endangernment.
What else is new.
P. Smith
Spot on.
The Avenger
Anyone who fires a high-powered weapon 10 times, “wantonly and blindly,” into an occupied dwelling without knowing how many people are inside or their specific intent, deserves to spend the rest of their life behind bars. Period.
Fighto!
Outrageous and racist decision. This "grand jury" are clearly rednecks and white supremacists. And people will now have the hide to criticize protestors if they react badly to this. I stand with the protestors, no matter what they choose to do in that city. They must go after all the Louisville police, target them and sort them out.
Say her name for Justice - Breonna Taylor.
jack o helen
Terrible. What this basically says is that it's okay for white people to defend themselves from a possible intruder in their own homes, but not for blacks. Any "stand-your-ground" rules or rules to defend your family and loved ones in your own homes, will only apply to certain people. That is pure racism. It is no wonder people are upset and protesting. These types of cops are only going to go out and do it again, because they know that they can get away with it.
mjeiks
So let me get this straight, the US has three kinds of laws, those that apply strictly for:
(1) Policemen
(2) Caucasians
(3) Non-Caucasians
The US has no right telling other countries about the abuse of human rights, while they're doing the same thing.
commanteer
The grand jury was almost certainly composed of many black members, and the Attorney General is black. You'll have to take your delusions elsewhere - nothing in life is so simple.
jack o helen
Why am I not surprised that Trump's response is to make it about himself and politicize it any way he can.
ohara
There has not been a single black lives matter case this year in which the “victim” was not involved in criminality.
Not George Floyd.
Not Rayshard Brooks
Not Jacob Blake
Not Breonna Taylor
Blacklabel
so they did knock first and the boyfriend did fire a gun at the police,
Two things liberals have long disputed. So it wasnt a no knock warrant and the police are within their rights to defend themselves after being shot. not shot at and missed, but actually shot.
Tragedy, yes. Crime by the police, no.
takeda.shingen.1991@gmail.com
Who cares? The police need to learn to lay off the trigger or go get a new job.
ohara
BLM narratives are always false. Always. Never trust a word they say. They told us Breonna Taylor was shot in her sleep during a no knock raid. But she was not asleep and they did knock and officers fired only after her boyfriend shot first.
jack o helen
So if someone starts banging on your door at two or three in the morning, you would answer it and let them in calmly? Also, even if they did announce that they are police, would you take anyone's word for it and let them in? There have been so many cases where people have thought that people knocking on their door had been intruders. I remember one where a teen got lost and decided to ask for directions and started knocking on someone's door. Then, that couple shot at him, almost killing him. Sounds like 'stand-your own' gun laws are only good for certain people, but not others.
Blacklabel
have any of these "certain people" you mention shot a police officer after they knocked and announced themselves as police?
You know that little hole in your front door? you can look out and see who it is.
If its a police raid, as this was, they are not likely to be asking you to "let them in". Doesnt mean you can get out of bed and start shooting.
Blacklabel
of course, a police officer has already been shot by the "peaceful protesters" who refuse to accept the grand jury results.
jack o helen
Sounds like the police messed up big time on this and unfortunately it ended up in the life of someone so young and I'm sure had she lived, her emergency life-saving skills would have been put to good use and could have saved so many others. RIP Breonna Taylor.
bass4funk
Well, it is sad what happened, but now that we know the lies of BLM spreading what we thought was a “No knock in raid” was a lie all along and the cops did notify their presence and because of that lie, the cities are now burning again based on a false narrative. This has got to stop. BLM have caused more destruction and racial divi
bass4funk
Division to the nation and the country can’t last much longer if this keeps up.
kennytheking
This only continues the vicious cycle. Black people don't want to or can't trust the police anymore because of previous acts of violence against them. Because they know, that even though they submit to police, they face the big possibility of being manhandled. Even when Blacks fully comply, there have been so many instances where they were brutalized or killed. Police have only themselves to blame for the distrust Black people have. There has to be a time when both sides come to develop and rebuild that trust. Martin Luther King and Malcolm X protested peacefully, and look at where it got them. I'm not surprised that violence is being met with violence.
itsonlyrocknroll
There is no escape.
When political activism encroaches on law enforcement and the resultant fallout, coupled with the ever-impinging celerity self-rigorous gratification of the own opinionated self-worth.
Can you feel the hate, if not read it, is this not Inflammatory?
Kamala Harris, “But there’s no question that Breonna Taylor and her family deserved justice yesterday, today and tomorrow so I’ll review it”
The Taylor family’s lawyer, Ben Crump, denounced the decision as “outrageous and offensive,” and protesters shouting, “No justice, no peace!” began marching through the streets. Some sat quietly and wept.
“Justice has NOT been served,” tweeted Linda Sarsour of Until Freedom, a group that has pushed for charges in the case.
Screams for a result to submit to a judicial lynching?
The answer, or the political concept of reasoning, could be contained in this paragraph
The case exposed the wide gulf between public opinion on justice for those who kill Black Americans, and the laws under which those officers are charged, which regularly favour working police and do not often result in steep criminal accusations.
arrestpaul
It appears that the early "news" reports of this story have been wrong. No one is surprised. Shooting at police officers is never a good idea. Once again, the "peaceful" rioters are blaming anyone but themselves for the violent actions of the "peaceful" rioters.
Blacklabel
Money to be made, I guess?
Blacklabel
Lebron James took time out from dribbling a basketball, and buying votes from felons by paying their fines to comment. Nothing of interest was said.
Vanessa Carlisle
Uh....I don't think knocking on the door with a battering ram counts here. What is this, a semantics game?? Or was it "knock, knock" followed quickly by a battering ram? Or were they so gung-ho they used detcord?
Not if the door has been torn off its hinges before you can even get out of bed.
Qualified immunity means no one of any race is safe. I seriously doubt this would have gone any differently if the victims were white.
This reminds me of dueling and why it was banned. Its not a duel when some experienced duelist gets a farmboy drunk and questions his masculinity for not wanting to have a duel. People were literally abusing the legality of dueling so they could murder people. The police are doing the same with the right of self defense here. They created the bad situation and took people by complete surprise without actual necessity, on top of being so criminally lazy and incompetent they got the wrong address. No one should be able to claim self-defense in a deadly situation of their own creation. George Zimmerman did that too. Plus, to defend themselves all they had to do was go right back out the way they came in. This is total abuse of the self defense laws. Its horrific.
We obviously cannot count on the courts for justice. They only way justice is going to be served is by action of the people. Clearly.
NOMINATION
The family of Breonna Taylor who will receive $12 million should have also been there to lead her in the right direction waaaaay before any of this happened. Her ex-boyfriend ran several trap houses and a dead body was found in her rental car. She was still receiving mail for her ex. Where was her family then?
Media glorifies her as an EMT that saved many lives when she was fired for having that dead body in her car years ago. Media said she was asleep in bed when she was found dead in the hallway with many wounds while her bf doing the shooting had zero wounds. She was being used by all the wrong people all the way up until her death and no one cared about her until she died.
Vanessa Carlisle
People making such claims should either link sources or have their posts flagged and covered up. Multiple failures to cite sources should result in the user being flagged as a troll. Until I see a source I can confirm as legit and third party, I am not going to be believe a single word of that.