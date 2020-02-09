2 U.S. service members killed, 6 injured in Afghanistan

Two U.S. service members were killed and six others injured when an individual in an Afghan uniform opened fire on them with a machine gun in eastern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said on Saturday.
The incident, which took place in Nangarhar province, occurred after a combined U.S. and Afghan force completed a "key-leader engagement," Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan, said in a statement.
"We are still collecting information and the cause or motive behind the attack is unknown at this time," Leggett added.
Mubariz Khadem, a senior security official in Nangarhar province, told Reuters earlier on Saturday that clashes took place between U.S. and Afghan forces and casualties were feared.
Insider attacks, often known as "green-on-blue" attacks, have been a regular feature of the conflict in Afghanistan, although their frequency has diminished in recent years.
Nangarhar, which shares a long and porous border with neighboring Pakistan, had long served as the main stronghold of Islamic State, from where militants planned and staged bombings around the country, especially the capital Kabul.
The Taliban has also controlled parts of Nangarhar province.
About 13,000 U.S. troops are stationed in Afghanistan as part of the U.S.-led NATO mission to train, assist and advise Afghan forces and to carry out counter-terrorism operations.
The incident comes at a delicate time, as U.S. diplomats have been talking with the Taliban for months to agree a timetable for the withdrawal of foreign forces in exchange for security guarantees.
Despite talks between the United States and the Taliban to end the war, violence in the country has not ebbed.© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2020.
4 Comments
Login to comment
CrazyJoe
What on earth are we still doing there?! Still looking for Osama bin Laden in Tora Bora?
Leave while you are able...soon you will be negotiating safe passage.....
Serrano
What on earth are we still doing there?!
It's complicated. So complicated in fact that W and Obama couldn't get out us during their eight years each. Well, W only had 7 years left after he got us into Afghanistan. Obama called it "the right war."
Trump's working on it. Troop levels have been reduced to about 13,000 from 68,000.
PTownsend
Perhaps.
For Trump's economy to maintain strength it needs to keep spending trillions of taxpayers' dollars to subsidize the big US big defense corporations.
Trump's admin includes execs from the big defense corporations (see Esper, Raytheon; see his predecessor Shanahan, Boeing). They continue to push for more money for big defense, i.e. the corporations they have shares in.
Trump's admin includes neo-cons like Pompeo, people who've spent careers shilling for big defense corporations. They continue to push for more defense spending.
Wall Street/big finance benefits from its investments in big defense.
The US's resource extraction industries, including of course oil and gas, know Afghanistan is rich in resources. They want to beat Russia, China and other states that also want Afghanistan's resources. It could well be this is the main reason the US invaded and continues its presence.
Afghanistan's location is critical from a resource shipping standpoint.
The US's ruling powers, aka 'elite' aka 'establishment' care zero for the Afghan people killed, injured and made homeless as a result of the invasion. And zero for its own military members killed and injured while trying to protect the interests of the US ruling class and the other global 'elite'.
Serrano
There are a lot of evil and powerful people influencing the U.S. government who want the U.S. in perpetual war. Trump can't just pull out all the troops from the Middle East at once. It's going to take time.