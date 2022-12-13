Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 Australian police, bystander killed in ambush in rural area

0 Comments
BRISBANE, Australia

Two Australian police officers and a bystander were fatally shot Monday in an ambush at a remote property in Queensland state as officers were investigating reports of a missing person, police said.

At least two gunmen were reported to have opened fire as police arrived at the rural property in Wieambilla.

Queensland Police Commissioner Katarina Carroll confirmed the three deaths at a news briefing. She would not provide further details saying the search for the gunmen was still underway.

She said that four officers arrived at the property, two were shot dead along with a member of the public, one was grazed by a bullet and another escaped.

The gunmen remained on the run and were said to have taken police communication equipment, allowing them to track police movements as the search continued.

A police emergency declaration remained in place on Monday evening for the Wieambilla area, where residents were told to stay indoors until further notice.

Specialist police were also deployed.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese described "terrible scenes in Wieambilla and a heartbreaking day for the families and friends of the Queensland Police officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty."

“My condolences to all who are grieving tonight - Australia mourns with you,” Albanese wrote on Twitter.

The area is sparsely populated and has several large properties and gas fields.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Finding Pieces of India in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 5 – 11

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

The Art of Kokedama

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

What it’s Like to Stay Overnight at Tokyo DisneySea

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

10 Must-Visit Restaurants Serving Vegan in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Best Vegan Christmas Cakes 2022

Savvy Tokyo

5 Japanese Foods to Try This Winter

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

How to Rent a Car in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Illumination Events in Japan for Christmas 2022

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 45

GaijinPot Blog