 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 bank employees fatally shot in bank robbery in Kentucky

0 Comments
BEREA, Kentucky

Two bank employees were fatally shot during a robbery in Kentucky and a search was underway for the suspect, authorities said Thursday.

A man wearing a gray-white hoodie, gloves and a mask entered a branch of U.S. Bank in Berea and shot a male and female employee, said Trooper Scottie Pennington, a spokesperson for the Kentucky State Police.

“They're our people that work in our community and they’re no longer with us,” Pennington told reporters. “At this time we do have some leads and we’re trying our best to bring this evil person to justice.”

Law enforcement officials were going door-to-door in search of information and surveillance video, as well as using helicopters, drones and canines, Pennington said. Local and state police along with the FBI and other federal agencies were involved.

It’s not clear whether the suspect fled in a vehicle, on foot or was picked up, the spokesperson said. He declined to say whether the suspect left the bank with anything.

State police posted a photo of the suspect on social media and asked the public to call if they recognized him or had information.

“If you see something strange and you don’t feel right about it — you know, your dogs are acting weird — call us,” Pennington said. He urged residents to be vigilant, keep their porch lights on and their phones charged.

Area schools went into lockdown for a while until their campuses were deemed safe. Students were not allowed to go home on buses and had to be picked up by their parents, Pennington said.

Berea is about 36 miles (58 kilometers) south of Lexington.

U.S. Bank said it was working closely with law enforcement and was committed to supporting the victims' families and bank colleagues.

“We’re deeply saddened by the tragic event that took the lives of two of our employees at our Berea, Kentucky branch earlier today,” the company said in an emailed statement. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims, our colleagues and the entire Berea community.”

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Celebrating Japan’s Creative Power

Highlights from the CJPF Award Ceremony

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

Golden Week in Japan: Dates, Meaning and What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

Events

LGBTQ+ Events in Tokyo for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog