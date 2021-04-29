Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 children killed, 16 people stabbed at China kindergarten

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese state media say two children were killed and 16 other people were injured by a knife-wielding attacker at a kindergarten in a southern city.

The Xinhua News Agency said the attack occurred Wednesday afternoon in a township outside Beiliu, a city in the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

It said a suspect has been arrested and an investigation is underway. Two of those injured were being treated for serious injuries, it said. It was clear if the injured were children or adults.

Past years have seen numerous such attacks, usually perpetrated by people who were described as mentally or emotionally disturbed or who bore grudges against the owners of such facilities.

Experts say China lacks sufficient capacity to diagnose and treat people with such conditions. The country tightly restricts access to guns, so knives are almost always used in such attacks.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel