world

2 dead, 20 wounded in two shootings in Texas

ODESSA, Texas

Two shooters in separate vehicles shot dead two people and wounded around 20 in the cities of Midland and Odessa in west Texas on Saturday, a local television station and police reported.

"A subject (possibly 2) is currently driving around Odessa shooting at random people," Odessa Police said on Facebook.

"At this time there are multiple gunshot victims. The suspect just hijacked a U.S. Mail carrier truck," the police department added.

Two people were killed, at least three police officers were among the wounded, and one suspect was believed to have been taken into custody in Odessa, CBS affiliate CBS 7 reported.

One suspect was driving a U.S. Post Office van, and the other was believed to be in a gold and white Toyota truck, Midland police said.

Odessa police were to hold a news conference at 6:30 p.m. EDT, according to local media.

Just another day in America.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

