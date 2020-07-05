Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 dead, 8 wounded in South Carolina nightclub shooting

3 Comments
GREENVILLE, S.C.

A shooting at a nightclub early Sunday left two people dead and eight wounded in South Carolina, a sheriff's official said.

Two Greenville County sheriff's deputies noticed a disturbance at Lavish Lounge just before 2 a.m., and saw a large crowd running out of the building, Sheriff Hobart Lewis said at a press conference. There was “active gunfire from inside the building,” Lt. Jimmy Bolt said in an initial statement, and Lewis said all the shots were fired inside.

Both Lewis and Bolt initially said 12 people had been wounded — with at least four in critical condition, Lewis said — but Bolt told The Associated Press that two victims were likely counted twice in the confusion at the hospital.

No one was immediately taken into custody. Bolt told the AP that the sheriff's office was looking for two suspects, but couldn't provide names or descriptions.

“We don't really have a person of interest that we can name," Lewis said at the press conference, later adding that authorities weren't sure what led to the gunfire.

Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for “some type of concert.” A post on Lavish Lounge’s Facebook page advertised a July 4 performance by trap rapper Foogiano. An Instagram direct message from the AP wasn’t immediately returned, but a bookings representative told the AP via text message that Foogiano was fine and his team was safe.

Coronavirus cases in South Carolina have risen swiftly and the state’s rate of positive tests is three times the recommended level. In late June, the Upstate city of Greenville — which has experienced some of the state's highest COVID-19 rates — became the first city to mandate face coverings in South Carolina, where Gov. Henry McMaster has refused to implement a statewide mask requirement.

McMaster reminded South Carolinians last week that he hadn't lifted restrictions on large crowds, and that those operating nightclubs illegally or holding concerts against his orders don't have to be caught in the act to face criminal charges, but instead could be charged weeks later if COVID-19 cases are traced back.

Lewis said at the press conference that he didn't know whether the club had sought an exemption to the governor's order or secured a permit for Saturday night's event, but said it was clear that the club's patrons weren't 6 feet (2 meters) apart.

“It's certainly not the best situation to stop the spread of this virus,” the sheriff said.

A phone call and an Instagram direct message from the AP to Lavish Lounge weren’t immediately returned, but the club posted on Facebook just before 6 a.m. that events “have been postponed until further notice.”

Lewis said the victims, whose names were not immediately released, were taken to the Prisma Health hospital in Greenville, some via private vehicle. Bolt said that of the eight wounded, some had non-life-threatening injuries and others were in critical condition, but he didn't have a tally of the latter.

Prisma Health spokesperson Tammie Epps could not immediately comment when reached by telephone.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

3 Comments
Login to comment

That’s a big no-no isn’t it?

Lewis said a “very large crowd” was at the nightclub for "some type of concert.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

No longer news

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Updated to two dead, eight injured. If it's the same shooting, of course. There's no guarantee these days.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #88: Shooting Star Light’s Up Tokyo Before Crashing With a Bang

GaijinPot Blog