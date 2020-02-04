Newsletter Signup Register / Login
2 dead in shooting at university residence hall in Texas

COMMERCE, Texas

Two people were killed and a third person was wounded in a shooting Monday at a dormitory at a university in Texas, police said.

A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at T exas A&M University-Commerce,about an hour and a half after it was announced on Twitter. The university said there were three gunshot victims at its Pride Rock residence hall, and two people were confirmed dead.

The third person was taken to a hospital. Classes were canceled for the day.

The university has has not said if a suspect is being sought.

The university said that even with the lifting of the shelter in place recommendation, the residence hall and the surrounding area was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation. The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available there.

Commerce is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend's room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

