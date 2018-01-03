Hong Kong climber, S African guide die on Table Mountain

Authorities in Hong Kong say a climber who died after falling on South Africa's Table Mountain is from the southern Chinese city.
The statement Wednesday by Hong Kong's immigration department contradicts an earlier assertion by South Africa's national parks service that the male climber was Japanese. There was no immediate explanation for the discrepancy.
Hong Kong says it has "taken the initiative" to contact the victim's family to provide advice and other help.
The climber and a surviving female companion were clients of a male South African guide who also died in the accident Monday. The injured survivor was taken to a hospital after a dramatic rescue operation in which emergency responders descended on ropes from a cable car on the mountain, a major tourist destination overlooking Cape Town.© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
maybeperhapsyes
R.I.P. thrill seekers.
But let me guess...
60s - 70s and started “climbing” 3 years ago?
pacint
Been up there a few times, RIP to the deceased.
Mountain itself is not rated that difficult.
nandakandamanda
Strange, but no mention of this sad accident in the Japanese press. Perhaps it has not been reported here yet.
TorafusuTorasan
Nanda, your posts are some of the best on this site, and you've nailed it again. The reason for the lack of media coverage is that the dead woman climber is from Hong Kong, not Japan, according to South China Morning Post.
TorafusuTorasan
Sky News also says it was a woman climber who died. Hopefully her friend is not too badly hurt but I can imagine falling down a cliff while abseiling is about as gruesome as it gets in the sports world.
nandakandamanda
Found it, Torasan, many thanks!
http://www.scmp.com/news/hong-kong/community/article/2126618/hong-kong-tourist-and-guide-die-climbing-south-africas
nandakandamanda
This was reported around the world but the details were different each time. I even found a Japanese language site at 3 pm reporting that one of the deceased was Japanese. So much confusion. Even though the woman could not speak much English, you would have thought that her nationality at least would be understood. This sounds like a throwback to the days when 'Asians', as she was reported to be, were all the same to some westerners.
theFu
Yesterday, JT had a story about a Japanese climber death on Table Mtn. 3 people involved. 1 dead, 2 taken to hospital was the report at the time.
I've climbed up Table Mtn, but didn't come up the front side. There are lots of different trails up, some with just a scramble up, no "climbing" necessary. Weather can change quickly, as with all mountains. The photos showing the wispy clouds might not be accurate for the time of the accident. When I was there, it was clear when we started, but fogged in by the time we wanted to come down. Ended up taking the cable car down.
With all sorts of activities like these, a tiny mistake can ruin your health. Saw someone take 1 bad step on an epic hike in patagonia and break her ankle near the top of Miradór Las Torres a few weeks ago. 3 guides had to leave their groups, run to the bottom of the mtn, get a specialized cart (huge single tire thingy) and run that back up the 9+km to the top. No helicopter evacuation possible there. No cellular coverage. 19km round trip. Fortunately, nobody died.