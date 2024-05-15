 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 French prison officers killed, 3 injured in attack on prison van in Normandy

0 Comments
PARIS

Armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others in a brazen attack on a convoy in Normandy on Tuesday during which an high-profile inmate escaped, officials said.

The van was transporting prisoner Mohamed Amra to Évreux jail after a court hearing in Rouen when it was ambushed.

Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti said he would join a crisis unit to address the emergency. “All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin posted on X.

“This morning’s attack, which cost the lives of prison administration agents, is a shock for all of us," French President Emmanuel Macron posted on X. “The nation stands alongside the families, the injured and their colleagues.”

The attack prompted a significant law enforcement operation in the northwestern region of France as authorities worked to secure the area and apprehend the assailants. The assault took place late Tuesday morning on the A154 freeway, which has since been closed.

Amra was under high surveillance and had recently been sentenced for burglary. He was also under investigation for a kidnapping and homicide case in Marseille, according to public prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

French media reported that Amra was nicknamed “La Mouche” (The Fly).

Beccuau announced an investigation into the attack, now considered a case of organized crime and murder. “At this stage, we mourn the death of two penitentiary agents in this armed attack, and two are in critical condition,” Beccuau said in a statement.

The investigation will also address organized escape attempts, possession of military-grade weapons, and conspiracy to commit crime.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Teradomari Street Market

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel

tokyo

Gokokuji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Arakurayama Sengen Park

GaijinPot Travel

A Step By Step ALT Escape Plan

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Ine

GaijinPot Travel

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Ginza Line

GaijinPot Blog

Hasedera Temple (Nara)

GaijinPot Travel

Niseko Adventure Centre’s Summer Kids Day Camps

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo