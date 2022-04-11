Newsletter Signup Register / Login
world

2 killed and 10 wounded in Iowa nightclub shooting

0 Comments
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa

Gunfire at a Cedar Rapids nightclub left two people dead and 10 wounded early Sunday, authorities said.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge, and that officers who were patrolling downtown were able to respond quickly.

The police didn't say whether there was one or more suspected shooters, what might have led to the shooting or whether they had arrested anyone, but they did say there was no lingering threat to the public.

Police also didn't release the names of the victims or the condition of the wounded.

The club's owner, Mod Williams, told the Cedar Rapids Gazette that he doesn't know many details about the shooting.

“It’s an extremely disturbing thing that happened and currently I’m just being as cooperative as I can to help the police,” Williams said.

Mayor Tiffany O’Donnell expressed dismay about the shooting and lauded the police response.

“We as citizens need to do our part, too. We must head off incidents like this before they happen. That means respecting one and other, resolving issues peacefully and holding ourselves accountable,” O’Donnell said in a statement.

© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

0 Comments
Login to comment

Taboo Club is probably not the place where Iowa farm boys hangout. I'll leave out the rest of my comment.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Differences Between ‘I Don’t Know’ and ‘I Don’t Understand’ in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

5 Unique Ways To Celebrate Cherry Blossoms This Season In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 4-10

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

6 Tips For Cleaning Winter Garments

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Understanding Japan Through ‘Love is Blind’

GaijinPot Blog

travel

Tokyo Treasure Islands: The Fabric of Hachijojima

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Beyond Sakura: Exploring Japan’s Other Spring Flowers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Pointers For Choosing A Birth Facility In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Traveling with Japanese In-Laws: What to Expect

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

What Not to Do When Hiking in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

3 Michelin-Starred Ramen Joints in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog