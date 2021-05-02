Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Casino-Shooting-Wisconsin
Law enforcement blocks the road in front of the Oneida Bingo and Casino in Green Bay, Wis on Saturday May 1, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino. The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
world

2 shot dead at Wisconsin casino; gunman killed by police

GREEN BAY, Wis

A gunman killed two people at a Wisconsin casino restaurant and seriously wounded a third before he was killed by police late Saturday, in what authorities said appeared to be a targeted attack.

Brown County Sheriff's Lt Kevin Pawlak said investigators believe the gunman was seeking a specific person he was angry at.

“He was targeting a specific victim who was not there, but he decided to still shoot some of the victim's friends or co-workers, it appears,” Pawlak said.

Neither the gunman nor the shooting victims were immediately identified.

Pawlak wasn’t sure if the shooter was a former employee of the restaurant, but said “it appears there’s some relationship that had to do with employment.”

“Whether or not they all worked there, we’re still working on,” he said.

The wounded person was being treated at a Milwaukee hospital, Pawlak said.

The attack happened around 7:30 p.m. at the Oneida Casino, operated by the Oneida Nation on the western side of Green Bay, with the casino tweeting that an active shooter was on the scene.

Jawad Yatim, a witness, said he saw at least two people shot.

“I know for sure two, because it happened right next to us, literally right next to us,” Yatim said. “But he was shooting pretty aggressively in the building, so I wouldn't doubt him hitting other people.”

Yatim said the shooting began in a casino restaurant.

“We got the hell out of there, thank God we're OK, but obviously we wish the best for everybody who's been shot,” he said.

Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted shortly before 10 p.m. that the scene was “contained. There is no longer a threat to the community.”

Webster said the casino is connected to a large hotel and conference center, the Radisson, also owned by the Oneida Nation.

Gambler Max Westphal said he was standing outside after being evacuated for what he thought was a minor issue.

“All of a sudden we hear a massive flurry of gunshots — 20 to 30 gunshots for sure,” Westphal told WBAY-TV. “We took off running towards the highway ... There had to have been 50 cop cars that came by on the highway. It was honestly insane.”

Pawlak said authorities called for a “tactical alert” after receiving the report of an active shooter. That “brings every agency from around the area to the casino, to the Radisson,” he said of the large law enforcement presence.

Gov Tony Evers issued a statement late Saturday saying he was “devastated” to hear about the shooting.

“Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The Oneida tribe’s reservation lies on the west side of the Green Bay area.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shooting NOT reported for a day in the US would be the actual news. I honestly think there is just a blank field to type in the place with the headlines.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Wash-rinse-repeat... Just another day in the ol' US of A!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Have never heard of the Oneida Nation so out of curiosity decided to look at their website suggested by Google which is oneidanation.org which diverts to oneida-nsn.gov which tells me "Forbidden - Visitors from your country are not permitted to browse this site." I wonder why.

This one works if you're interested:

https://www.oneidaindiannation.com/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

