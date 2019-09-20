Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rescue vehicles are seen following a shooting in Washington, DC, Thursday night in this picture obtained from social media. Photo: CHRIS G COLLISON/via REUTERS
world

2 shootings in DC kill at least 1, wound another 8

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

Police say one man was killed and five other adults were wounded in a shooting in the courtyard of an apartment complex near Columbia Heights Metro Station in the nation's capital.

Metropolitan police were searching for two men armed with a rifle seen at that Thursday night shooting scene in a largely residential part of the northwest Washington neighborhood, just off a busy commercial street.

Three others were wounded in another shooting in northeast Washington, although police didn't know if the two shootings were related, The Washington Post reported.

Police say five victims in the Columbia Heights shooting were men and one was a woman. In the other shooting later Thursday, two men and a woman were wounded, but an update on their conditions was not available early Friday.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

A rifle, two possibly related ‘shootings’, and some people hurt.

Is there enough information there to make a meaningful comment?

Wish the cops good luck?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

2 shootings in DC kill at least 1, wound another 8

Sad to say, but that would be considered a quiet day in Chicago.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

Tokyo Game Show 2019: 5 Upcoming Game Releases to Watch out For

GaijinPot Blog

Shrines & Temples

Meoto Iwa (Wedded Rocks)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

7 Things You Can Learn About Gender Inequality From Chizuko Ueno

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Sleep Steps Away From Dotonbori at The Lively Hotel in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

J-beauty vs. K-beauty: Which One Reigns Supreme?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Shrines & Temples

Gotoku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

8 Side Jobs for Foreigners to Make Extra Money in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon