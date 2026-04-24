 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Denmark-Train-Collision
Emergency personnel work at the site where two trains collided near Hilleroed, Denmark, on Thursday, April 23, 2026. (Mads Claus Rasmussen/Ritzau Scanpix via AP)
world

2 trains collide in Denmark, leaving 5 people critically injured

0 Comments
COPENHAGEN, Denmark

Two trains collided in Denmark early Thursday, leaving five people critically injured in what police called a major incident.

The collision occurred around 6:30 a.m. near Hillerød, about 40 kilometers (25 miles) north of Copenhagen. Roughly a dozen other people have minor injuries, according to the Greater Copenhagen Fire Department.

There were 38 people aboard the two trains, according to a spokesperson for the North Zealand police.

Officials originally said four people were critically injured but revised that figure hours after the crash. It was not immediately clear whether the train's drivers were among the victims.

Investigators are looking into what caused the collision, which occurred near a level crossing. Photos from the scene show the front ends of the trains smashed, though both remained upright on the tracks.

The mayor of the nearby town of Gribskov, Trine Egetved, in a post on Facebook, said some of the injured were flown to the hospital.

She said the crash occurred on a local rail line that's used by many Gribskov residents, employees and schoolchildren.

No other details were available.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Hafu: “Foreign Passports This Way” and Other Everyday Moments in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Tomioka Silk Mill: An Easy Day Trip to Gunma

GaijinPot Blog

New Rules for Language Students in Japan From 2026

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Kichijoji: Tokyo’s Most Livable Neighborhood

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Japan Startup Visa (2026): How to Start a Business in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Japan Will Pay You ¥20,000 to Use Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Takami Village

GaijinPot Travel

Nicchu Line Weeping Cherry Blossoms

GaijinPot Travel

Hirosaki City Apple Park

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Overtourism in Japan: Can Tourists Help Fix It?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For April 2026

Savvy Tokyo